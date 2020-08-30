Colleges and universities work to control outbreaks as a new school year starts amid coronavirus

Since classes started on August 19, 1,200 students at the University of Alabama have tested positive for the virus, the university system’s website showed Saturday. Classes at the University of Dayton will continue online for at least two weeks after the school reported 116 case on Thursday and then another 148 on Friday, according to the university’s website.

Outbreaks have been identified at four different sororities at Kansas State University , according to news releases from the college and the Riley County Health Department.

Providence College in Rhode Island has implemented policies to prevent the virus’ spread, but 17 students have been placed on “interim suspension” for violating those measures, meaning they will not be allowed on campus or in classes until they attend a hearing, college spokesperson Steven Maurano told CNN Saturday.

“I am deeply disappointed by the selfish behavior of these students who defiantly chose to ignore our COVID-19 Code of Conduct,” Fr. Kenneth R. Sicard, O.P., the college’s president, said in a statement. “While I find no joy in having to endorse such strong sanctions, I know they are necessary if we are going to have a successful fall semester.” California surpasses 700,000 cases California, which has more coronavirus cases than any other state, surpassed 700,000 cases on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The state has reported 12,894 deaths from the virus. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced this week…

