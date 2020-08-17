College towns like Ann Arbor are bracing for a new wave of COVID-19

Sierra Imwalle, a property representative in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. When she reveals homes to customers, she takes safety measures: masks, range, hand sanitizer. She’s preventing the denser, normally crowded downtown location and avoiding of dining establishments.

Other individuals in Ann Arbor are likewise staying with public health suggestions, she states. They’re using masks and following stay-at-home orders. “We’ve done a really good job maintaining a low number of cases,” she states.

But Ann Arbor is a college town. Downtown brushes up versus the school of the University of Michigan, a stretching research study university that registers simply under 50,000 trainees each year. It’s house to Michigan Stadium (label: the Big House), the biggest arena in the United States, which can seat over 100,000 individuals.

The university prepares to invite its trainees back to school for the fall term, with classes beginning on August 31st. Most classes will be provided online, however house and dining halls are opening. The school is motivating trainees to follow social distancing standards and mandating that they wear masks, however just trainees in on-campus real estate (normally under a 3rd of the trainee body) will need to get tests prior to they return.

Michigan signs up with hundreds of other …