College students were promised aid in coronavirus stimulus aid. It hasn’t arrived.

Many college students are still awaiting their monetary aid promised to them due to this pandemic. On 9th April, the Education Department had mentioned that college students will get coronavirus money. However, the money has not yet arrived.

While we can’t blame others, students of the country are facing the brunt of it. With no emergency fund available, they are worried if they might be able to buy groceries or pay their rent. Many are worried if they have been considered eligible or not. Many people are blaming the Department of Education for not taking a proactive step to guide the money in a proper way.

