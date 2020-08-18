College student who says she was Lee County’s 1st COVID-19 case has warning for her age group

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – COVID-19 can spread quickly among college students, as the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has illustrated. A college student from Sanford has a warning after the virus left her sick in bed for months.

Lacey Mathis is a college cheerleader. She is used to staying active. But, for nearly three months, she could hardly get out of bed because of the coronavirus.

“I was basically in bed, on my back, at least 20 hours of the day,” she recalled. “I couldn’t really get up and move. I was sleeping a lot, high fevers for almost the entire three months.”

The William and Mary student lives in Sanford. She said she was diagnosed with Lee County’s first case of COVID-19 in March. She believes she caught the virus while cheering at a basketball tournament. She has gotten past the worst of the illness, but after months in bed, she’s still working to regain her strength. She also suffers lingering effects of the virus, including a loss of smell and taste.

Then there are the emotional effects.

“Along with all the pain and everything, there were just a lot of nightmares and replaying all these awful things over in your head,” she explained. “It was terrifying and it’s definitely, definitely still affecting me.”