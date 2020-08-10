College sports’ ‘Power Five’ leaders are discussing postponing football season amid coronavirus concerns, reports say

No choice has actually been reached yet, and the conversations are anticipated to continue over the next couple of days.
“It’s an ongoing conversation we’ve been having for weeks,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby informed CBS Sports on Sunday night. “We talk almost every day. I’m not aware decisions have been made.”
The conversation happened in the exact same weekend the United States crossed 5 million cases of the infection. At least 5,044,864 individuals have actually checked favorable and 162,938 have actually passed away since Monday early morning, according to information gathered byJohns Hopkins University.
A source within among the conferences informs CNN that the Power Five conference commissioners have actually been fulfilling for months to go over the fate of fall sports and would continue to do so.
CNN has actually connected to each of the Power Five conferences to learn more. When inquired about the scenario, the NCAA encouraged CNN to look for remark from the private conferences.
On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference revealed that it was postponing its fall sports schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. The MAC is the very first conference from NCAA’s leading tier Division I Football Bowl Subdivision to delay its football season.
Aside from football, the other fall college sports consist of guys’s and females’s soccer, field hockey, and females’s beach ball.