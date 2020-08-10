College sports’ ‘Power Five’ leaders are discussing postponing football season amid coronavirus concerns, reports say

No choice has actually been reached yet, and the conversations are anticipated to continue over the next couple of days.

“It’s an ongoing conversation we’ve been having for weeks,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby informed CBS Sports on Sunday night. “We talk almost every day. I’m not aware decisions have been made.”

The conversation happened in the exact same weekend the United States crossed 5 million cases of the infection. At least 5,044,864 individuals have actually checked favorable and 162,938 have actually passed away since Monday early morning, according to information gathered by Johns Hopkins University.

A source within among the conferences informs CNN that the Power Five conference commissioners have actually been fulfilling for months to go over the fate of fall sports and would continue to do so.