College football is a boon for university town businesses. Canceling it could destroy them.

Earlier this week, the Big Ten and Pac 12 conferences announced they were postponing their fall seasons until spring 2021. The news hit hard for businesses in college towns where those teams play.

“The cavalry is not coming up over the hill,” said Fritz Smith, the CEO of Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, which promotes tourism near Penn State’s campus. “[Local businesses] have got to hunker down and try to figure out how to survive without much customer base coming in. Quite frankly, some of them might not make it.”

Penn State was ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press pre-season college football poll this year. The team was expected to contend for a national title in the fall after its successful 11-2 season last year.

The school’s football stadium is the second largest in the country, holding up to 106,572 people . Thousands of out-of-towners typically flock to the stadium weekly during the fall, spending money at local hotels, shops and restaurants.

Happy Valley stands to lose about $130 million in revenue, including $70-$80 million in direct spending, as a result of Penn State games being postponed or canceled, according to Smith. For perspective, the State College community adjacent to Penn State’s University Park only generated about $8.9 million in total GDP last year, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis analysis. Coronavirus-related shutdowns near the campus caused local hotels to lose 96% of their revenue in April, 92% in May, and 80% in June, according…

