College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta damaged, looted by protesters: report

NIKE RELEASES AD IN WAKE OF GEORGE FLOYD DEATH: ‘FOR ONCE, DON’T DO IT’

“Protesters continue damaging businesses, looting and setting fire to buildings,” Chafee mentioned in an announcement obtained by ESPN. “There has been looting at the College Football Hall of Fame … and many other businesses. We are grateful for the assistance being provided by multiple local and state law enforcement partners as we work to minimize the damage being caused by these individuals and to restore order in our city.”

College Football Hall of Fame CEO Kimberly Beaudin additionally issued an announcement condemning the injury carried out to town and the Hall of Fame facility.

BENGALS ROOKIE JOE BURROW SAYS ‘BLACK COMMUNITY NEEDS OUR HELP’ IN WAKE OF GEORGE FLOYD DEATH, VIOLENT UNREST

“We support the peaceful protests that honor [Floyd’s] memory but unfortunately deteriorated into chaos and disorder,” her assertion learn, in response to the report. “We are heartbroken to see the injury to our metropolis and the Hall of Fame.”

She continued: “In the coming days and weeks, we’ll work to pick up the pieces to rebuild the sacred walls that housed memories and honored those who played the game, many of whom fought these same injustices throughout their storied careers.”

Beaudin informed ESPN individually that the looters had been unable to enter the museum attraction and so no artifacts or shows had been broken or taken.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We’re just trying to get everything boarded up and secure,” she mentioned. “We’ve had estimators and insurance out, but we don’t know the monetary damage yet.”