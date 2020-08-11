College football 2020: Players and coaches push to save the 2020 season

.

Speaking with press reporters on Monday, Clemson running back Darien Rencher called the motion by the players as their “last Hail Mary” to attempt to make something take place for theseason

.

“Just to see the response and support of so many guys who ultimately want the same thing. We want to play. We want to do it safely. … We feel safe,” he stated.

Lawrence, Clemson’s quarterback, informed press reporters Monday players felt the momentum was going the incorrect method for them. And like these players would perform in the video game, they’re doing all they can to modification that momentum.

“We were like, ‘We’ve got to do something quick and we’ve got to do something that will make people read it and make people listen,'” Lawrence stated. “We really do feel safe here. Hopefully it’s like that everywhere. … We feel safer here than anywhere else, honestly.”

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney stated he was happy to standby players and support them.

“We all know there’s risk. We all know there’s a virus. If we cancel football, the virus isn’t going to go away,” Swinney stated. “It is completely my belief that these men are more secure here than without us. Not just are they more secure here, (however) psychologically, it’s much better for …