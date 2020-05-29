College Democrats Across The Country Call For Investigation Into Biden Sexual Assault Allegations

College Democrat teams throughout the nation have launched statements calling for an investigation into the sexual assault allegations in opposition to Joe Biden.

“Sexual Assault Should Not Be A Partisan Weapon”

The backlash in opposition to former Vice President Biden began with the Texas College Democrats, who issued a press release on the finish of final month that referred to as for an investigation into the sexual assault claims made by former staffer Tara Reade in opposition to Biden.

“The delegates at [the state convention] strongly believe it is incumbent on all of us, as Democrats, to demand that allegations of sexual assault against our party’s leaders be investigated fairly,” the assertion learn. “Sexual assault should not be a partisan weapon used to leverage our political opponents when convenient.”

Today, by decision handed by delegates on the 2020 Spring Convention, the Texas College Democrats are calling for an investigation into the sexual assault allegations alleged by Tara Reade in opposition to Joe Biden. Read our assertion: pic.twitter.com/WGC460Oa1O — Texas College Democrats (@CollegeDemsTX) April 30, 2020

From there, the motion started to unfold to a number of College Democrat chapters throughout the nation.

“We are so proud of the bravery and integrity of every chapter willing to defy the establishment and call on their party to hold leaders accountable, even when it is inconvenient or difficult,” the University Democrats of the University of Texas-Austin told Campus Reform.

The DC College Democrats and University of South Carolina College Democrats, adopted swimsuit with press releases additionally calling for an investigation.

“As College Democrats, we hope to be part of a larger movement that puts morals above party,” the DC College Democrats wrote. “Indeed, the dedication to making this country more fair and just for all is what drew us to this movement in the first place… If Democrats take pride in proclaiming that justice must prevail for [Christine Blasey Ford] and even passionately insist that victims cannot be dismissed, then we must apply the same scrutiny to former Vice President Joe Biden.”

College Democrats Split On November Support

However, the College Democrats are break up as as to if they are going to find yourself supporting Biden in November. The Texas College Democrats have mentioned that they are going to “support the eventual Democratic nominee into November,” whereas different College Democrats mentioned that “if Biden is ultimately cleared by a non-partisan investigation, we would throw all our efforts behind him.”

On the opposite aspect of the argument, Essence Perry, a member of the Williams College Democrats in Massachusetts, mentioned that given the Democrats are “a party that purported itself as a progressive engine for change has now taken to protecting a sexual predator that engages in regressive and repulsive politics,” he wouldn’t be backing Biden in November.

“Tara Reade has courageously told her story, and provided yet another reason to drop Biden as our candidate. I encourage the Democratic party to do the same and have the courage to elect someone the people deserve and need for the future that faces us,” he continued.

Perry is correct. How may you help a candidate that you simply suppose has had a reputable likelihood of sexually assaulting somebody? While it’s true that the College Democrats are break up on the difficulty of supporting Biden, at the least a lot of them are actually calling for this investigation – one thing way over many different older Democrats have accomplished!