Collaboration with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship ‘not sufficiently effective’ – Karen Bekaryan – Armenian News

The Armenian authorities’ collaboration with the OSCE Minsk Group ends up troublesome enough when it concerns making sure the required efficiency at the same times around Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), political expert Karen Bekaryan stated Monday, dealing with the current declaration launched by leading agents of the objective.

“That declaration by the co- chairs did not include any condemnatory remark concerning the Azerbaijani sabotage. There was no a particular addressee; simply a blurred and smoothed text. The declaration by the co- chairs did not straight address Turkey’s non- positive position, which it [that country] utilizes over and over once again in an effort to press Azerbaijan to a war,” he stated throughout the analytical broadcast Between the Lines aired by ArmNews TELEVISION Channel.

Bekaryan likewise explained to particular tips for altering the objective’s format, thinking about the sort of language “the result of ineffective work with the co-chairmanship”.

Commenting on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s remark, voiced at the current cabinet conference, the expert stated he observed a genuine effort to detail a particular idea which had not earlier existed. But he thought about the relocation belated in the light of the Azerbaijani management’s “increasingly dangerous maximalism and cynicism”.

“There is now an understanding that it is time to demarcate the red lines,” he kept in mind.

“The call for abandoning use of force and threat of force, a clause reflected in the prime minister’s remark, may also be subject to discussion – if implemented correctly – to be incorporated into a corresponding agreement among Armenia, Azerbaijan and Artsakh.”

Bekaryan likewise worried the significance of bringing the Vienna,St Petersburg and Geneva plans to the program.

“Again some complex prevents the prime minister from returning nominally to the Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva arrangements, which were being consistently ousted from the agenda, But the prime minister addresses the same topic from the key clauses of the position,” he included.

The expert stated he thinks that the scenario may be basically various now if not the “false agenda” and the calls for beginning whatever”from a scratch” “What the Foreign Ministry needs to do now is to set aside the entire hustle and bustle which existed until now and rely on the position presented in all its steps and actions.”

Bekaryan likewise required sobriety to change the internal environment to the existing security difficulty. “The authorities must first of all properly evaluate their capacities. The existence of the country, state, statehood and public security must not, under any circumstances, be called into question – even if they lack the ability to take a serious stand,” he included.