Colin Powell: Trump has ‘drifted away’ from the Constitution

“We have a Constitution. And we have to follow that Constitution. And the President has drifted away from it,” Powell, a retired normal who served below President George W. Bush, instructed CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

The feedback from Powell, the first African American secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, add to a rising record of rebukes made in latest days by former high officers who’ve expressed discontent with Trump’s strongman method to the protests sparked by the demise of Floyd, a black man who was killed in late May by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Powell mentioned he is “proud” of what various former generals, admirals and diplomats have mentioned about Trump’s response final week to the widespread protests, including that he hadn’t launched a public assertion denouncing Trump’s response as a result of he felt he had demonstrated his displeasure with Trump in 2016 when he voted in opposition to him.

“I think what we’re seeing now, this massive protest movement I have ever seen in my life, I think it suggests the country is getting wise to this and we’re not going to put up with it anymore,” the retired normal instructed Tapper.

Last week, Trump’s former Defense Secretary, James Mattis, said in a blistering statement that Trump “does not even pretend to try” to unite the nation and is as a substitute engaged in a “deliberate effort” to divide the nation, whereas missing “mature leadership.” Former White House chief of employees John Kelly equally blasted the President’s response to the protests, saying Friday that he agreed with Mattis’ assessment and that he thinks there’s an “awful big concern that the partisanship has gotten out of hand, the tribal thing has gotten out of hand.” Asked by Tapper if he agreed particularly with Mattis’ feedback, Powell doubled down on his criticism of Trump. “You have to agree with it. I mean, look at what he has done to divide us,” he mentioned. “I agree with all of my former colleagues.” “I’m proud of what they’re doing. I’m proud that they were willing to take the risk of speaking honesty and speaking truth to those who are not speaking truth,” he mentioned. The former Republican official additionally mentioned he’s planning to vote for Democrat Joe Biden for president in November, once more voting in opposition to Trump as he had achieved in 2016. “I’m very close to Joe Biden on a social matter and on a political matter. I worked with him for 35, 40 years, and he is now the candidate and I will be voting for him,” Powell mentioned. This story is breaking and will probably be up to date.

