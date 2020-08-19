Powell, who served in President George W. Bush’s administration, is among a number of Republicans included at the Democratic convention this year.Former Ohio Gov John Kasich and other leading Republicans spoke on Monday night, making the case that Biden is the finest prospect to win over moderateRepublicans

“The values I learned growing up in the South Bronx and serving in uniform were the same values that Joe Biden’s parents instilled in him in Scranton, Pennsylvania. I support Joe Biden for the presidency of the United States because those values still define him, and we need to restore those values to the White House,” Powell stated in a video launched by the Democratic National Convention Committee ahead of the 2nd night of convention programs.

“Our country needs a commander in chief who takes care of our troops in the same way he would his own family. For Joe Biden, that doesn’t need teaching. It comes from the experience he shares with millions of military families sending his beloved son off to war and praying to God he would come home safe,” Powell stated.

The 2020 election is the 4th straight governmental election that Powell has actually backed the Democratic governmental candidate overthe Republican He supported Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, and he backed Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The last time Powell supported a Republican was 16 years back, when he supported George W. Bush for president in 2004. In 2000, Powell offered the keynote address at the Republican …

