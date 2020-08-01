Former Secretary of State Colin Powell tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that President Donald Trump has drifted away from the Constitution. Powell also praised the military generals and admirals that are speaking out against Trump.
Colin Powell: President Trump has drifted away from the Constitution
