Colin Powell just called out every Republican in Congress

“While we’re watching (Trump), we need to watch our Congress.

“I watched the senators heading in to the chamber last week after all this broke, with the reporters saying, what would you have to say, what do you to say?

“They had nil to say. They wouldn’t react.

“And so we’re not a country of just the president. We have a Congress. We have a Supreme Court. But, first and foremost, we have the folks of the United States, those who vote, the ones who vote him in and the ones who vote him out.”

Make no mistake what Powell is doing here: He is calling on — and out — Republican lawmakers for his or her utter capitulation to Trump’s every whim. He is wanting to remind them that the founders of the nation envisioned three co-equal elements of the government — not a legislative branch that lived in fear of the executive and did whatever he said.

Which is what the Republican Party in Washington has done in the last three years. While Trump was the pick of very nearly none of the major Republican leaders in Washington during the 2016 campaign, it became clear in the wake of his march to the GOP nomination and stunning victory over Hillary Clinton that he would force them into a specific choice: Are you with me or against me?

Trump’s political worldview did not allow for any nuance or differentiation. Either you agreed with him — publicly, at least — 100% of that time period or you had been his enemy — and, therefore, some body he would make an effort to destroy. (And yes, this really is an incredibly simplistic way to view politics and the world.)

So, very in the beginning in Trump’s presidency, Republican leaders had to make a choice: Do you align totally with Trump (and get some good of your main priorities like more conservative judges, a tax cut, etc.) or would you assert your independence as a legislative body and risk a tension-filled relationship with the main executive which could jeopardize those priorities?

They chose the former option. And it has paid major policy dividends. A massive tax cut. Two confirmed Supreme Court justices. Almost 200 confirmed federal judges in lower courts

But those policy wins also have come with a heavy political price. The 2018 midterm election, in which Democrats retook control of the House, was largely driven by way of a revolt among suburban women against Trump’s party. The political landscape going into the 2020 election looks increasingly perilous for Republicans — in the House and Senate — as Trump’s numbers continue steadily to falter; his approval rating in a CNN poll released Monday morning was at 38%, the lowest ebb for him since January 2019.

Even amid those worrying signs, however, hardly any Republicans will probably respond to Powell’s call to stand up for themselves — and from the President.

In the wake of former Defense Secretary James Mattis’ critique of the President late the other day, mum was the word among congressional Republicans, with a couple of notable exceptions, like Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

“It’s just politically stylish to blame Trump for every thing — and I’m perhaps not buying it,” said South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

“I did not follow, I’m sorry,” said Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy.

That silence (or sticking of head into sand) is what Trump has bought with the policy proposals that he pushed. The unspoken deal made by congressional Republicans was that they would use Trump to get long-desired conservative priorities in exchange for unstinting political loyalty to a guy who, until a few years before he made a decision to run for president in 2016, was not even a Republican and who, on a number of issues from trade to deficits, holds views directly opposed to those espoused by the GOP establishment just a few years ago.

No one knew what the price of that silent loyalty would be straight back in early 2017. As of today, it could well lead to a Democratic president and a Democratic-controlled Congress come January 2021. And even beyond that, the entire embrace of Trump and the unwillingness to offer any real critique of policies and statements that are well beyond any traditional definition of “conservative” could well challenge the GOP brand for far longer than a single election.

The question every Republican will need to ask themselves, maybe prior to later, is this: Was it worthwhile?