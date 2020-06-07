Colin Powell endorsed Democratic former US vice-president Joe Biden on Sunday, becoming the first major Republican to publicly right back Donald Trump’s rival in front of November’s election.

Powell, who light emitting diode the US military throughout the 1991 Gulf War in Iraq under Republican former President George HW Bush and later led the Department of State under President George W Bush, said Trump has “drifted away” from the US Constitution and posed a danger to the united states and its democracy.

“I cannot in any way support President Trump this year,” Powell, who didn’t vote for the Republican president in 2016, told CNN. Asked if he’d vote for Biden, that he added: “I will be voting for him.”

Trump, who has been critical of the Iraq war, in a tweet called Powell “a real stiff”.



Powell is the latest former top military officer to rebuke Trump in the wake of sweeping mass protests targeted at fighting racial injustice spurred by the 25 May death of an unarmed black man in Minnesota.

Former defense secretary Jim Mattis and other retired officers have condemned Trump in recent days in a rare rebuke with few precedents in US history.

A few Republican lawmakers have also spoken out against Trump’s handling of the outcry and also have raised questions about their support for his re-election bid, though most have remained quiet or continued to voice support for the president.

US Senator Lisa Murkowski a week ago told reporters she was struggling over whether she’d back Trump in the 3 November election and praised Mattis’s strong words as did fellow Republican Mitt Romney.

Powell, who is black, was mostly of the prominent Republicans to denounce Trump throughout the former reality television star’s 2016 presidential run and publicly endorse Trump’s then-rival Hillary Clinton.