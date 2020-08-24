Colin Lloyd reflects on match-fixing allegations, Women’s Series and the Premier League’s return | Darts News





World champ Peter Wright resumes his Premier League project on Tuesday versus league leader Glen Durrant

The Premier League Darts season returns in progress on Tuesday in Milton Keynes and our citizen professional Colin Lloyd sneak peeks all the talking points ahead of the sport’s return.

Judgement Night is looming with simply 3 video games staying prior to one gamer is gotten rid of and Lloyd – a finalist in the Premier League’s inaugural season in 2005 – firmly insists there is still a lot to bet.

The previous world No 1 likewise talks about the match-fixing allegations that emerged today including Kyle McKinstry and Wessel Nijman, prior to loading appreciation on the PDC for presenting the ingenious Women’s Series, which occurs in October …

Match- repairing allegations ‘frustrating’