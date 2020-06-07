Colin Lloyd reflects on his career in a Darts Show podcast special | Darts News

“Sixty, Sixty, Bull. Sixty, Sixty, Bull. Bullseye for Lloydy to win….. Alrighty, Lloydy my son, you have done it.”

That well-known line from Sid Waddell supplies an abiding reminiscence of a watershed second in Colin Lloyd’s career – his second main triumph on the 2005 World Matchplay.

Lloyd had scooped his maiden televised title on the World Grand Prix simply months earlier, though his Matchplay success was sealed in dream style, with a spectacular 170 checkout.

The Matchplay is second solely to the World Championship in phrases of status and ‘Jaws’ was up towards Canadian legend John Part in the Winter Gardens showpiece.

The Essex-born star made his televised debut on the World Matchplay in 1999, subsequently it was becoming the long-lasting Blackpool venue marked his most interesting hour.

Lloyd’s Matchplay triumph was his second main victory in the area of 9 months

“Myself and John were good pals anyway. We were having a nice little bit of banter,” Lloyd informed the Darts Show podcast.

“Then mainly John goes: ‘I’ll by no means fee you as a world No 1 except you beat me tonight in that remaining.’

“I simply burst out laughing and I believed to myself – John, you overlook I’ve been on the circuit a little bit longer than simply a few years in the past, you already know? I will not chunk at that, as a lot as I used to, I will not chunk, I will not chunk.

“I mentioned ‘Sure John, not a hassle, cheers, all the most effective.’ Anyway he goes: ‘keep in mind that, keep in mind that.’ I mentioned ‘I’ll do.’

“At the top I banged out the 170 and I circled to shake his hand and we simply had a hug. John was so happy for me.

“Of course John wanted to win that one – every player wants to win any final that they’re in, but he did say ‘I recognise you as world No 1 now’ so fair play to him.”

Lloyd is certainly one of simply 9 gamers in PDC historical past to have occupied the coveted world No 1 spot and he loved two separate stints on the summit – the primary of which lasted for over 12 months.

Nevertheless, his standing as world No 1 was derided in some quarters, as he led the indomitable Phil Taylor on the PDC Order of Merit, regardless of Taylor’s monopoly of main tournaments.

Lloyd by no means regarded himself because the world’s finest, however his rating was testomony to his dedication, consistency and high quality, for which he obtained rightful acclaim following his Grand Prix and Matchplay success.

“It was a very proud moment. I used to get a bit of stick for it. I worked very hard to get to that world No 1 position,” Lloyd admitted.

“I was very consistent in all the events but I never said I was the best player in the world. We all knew who the best player in the world was at that time.

Lloyd’s PDC major record World Championship Semi-Final (2002) World Matchplay Winner (2005) World Grand Prix Winner (2004) Grand Slam Last 16 (2007, 2009, 2010) Premier League Runner-Up (2005) UK Open Semi-Final (2007) Desert Classic Semi-Final (2003) European Championship Semi-Final (2010) Players Championship Finals Quarter-Final (2009, 2010, 2011)

“It just so happened that I performed well every week, I supported the tour and went to all the events, and I accumulated enough points to be called the world No 1.”

His first style of televised glory got here on the World Grand Prix in October 2004, when he fulfilled his main desires by defeating Alan Warriner-Little in the distinctive double-start idea.

The 46-year-old profited from Taylor’s shock early exit by the hands of Andy Callaby by defeating Denis Ovens, Dennis Smith, Gary Welding and Ronnie Baxter en path to reaching the ultimate.

However, he credit former world champion and his present Sky Sports colleague Keith Deller for his sage recommendation forward of what was then the largest recreation of his career.

Lloyd mentioned: “I had performed my press with Sky. I went again upstairs to my room to bathe and alter and I used to be about to come back out once more. The door opened and it was Keith Deller. He checked out me and goes: ‘What are you doing?’

“I said ‘I’m going down to support Wozza’, because I’m great pals with Alan Warriner. Keith said, ‘You must be joking. You are not leaving this room. You are in your first major final and you want to go down and support him?’

Lloyd is certainly one of simply 9 males to have been ranked world No 1 because the PDC’s inception

“I mentioned ‘Well Keith, I’m a bit hungry’. He mentioned: ‘Well I’ll order you room service then, what would you like?’ He mentioned ‘I do not need to see you exterior of this room.’ That was it. With that I acquired undressed, acquired into mattress, began watching a movie and had my meals.

“Obviously I played Wozza [Alan Warriner] in the final. My first ever major final and I’d won it. It was a fantastic early part of my career.”

Lloyd’s career was suffering from success – his haul of 30 PDC rating titles elevates him above five-time Raymond van Barneveld and two-time world champion Adrian Lewis in that regard.

The two-time main winner insists he has no regrets, though he concedes his World Championship performances have been a supply of frustration.

The World Championship is the top of any participant’s season, though the careers of many are maybe judged distortedly primarily based on their fortunes in the game’s largest occasion.

Lloyd reached the semi-finals in 2002 and in 2007 surrendered a three-set result in eventual champion Van Barneveld in the second spherical, however he insists he wouldn’t commerce his litany of success for one world title.

“I would have loved to have been crowned world champion. It’s your ultimate goal as a youngster.” Lloyd on the Worlds…

“I always seemed to get to the World Championship and although I felt great, I just never really turned up,” he continued.

“I’d have cherished to have been topped world champion. It’s your final purpose as a teen, like anybody in the Olympics, you need to be a world champion or Olympic champion and in darts it was no totally different for anybody.

“I practised and I pushed myself and for me to give up 28 open event wins and two other major titles for one title, no. That is not what I am all about. It would be very foolish of me to say trade in everything that I worked for and won, for one event.”

Lloyd was an ever-present in the world’s high 16 for over a decade, however having relinquished his PDC Tour Card following a disappointing 2015 marketing campaign, he opted to not enter Qualifying School the next January.

Lloyd’s final rating title got here at a Players Championship occasion in July 2012 and reflecting on his choice to step away from the aggressive circuit, he cited a candid dialog with shut pal and Sky Sports skilled Wayne Mardle.

“I all the time used to say to folks after I used to stroll into a darts venue I had a blazing fireplace in my stomach, nevertheless it acquired to a level the place it grew to become a flickering match, as a result of I knew I wasn’t competing anymore.

“It actually broke my coronary heart, as a result of I believed to myself, one thing I’ve devoted my life to for thus lengthy, it’s kicking me in the enamel. It wasn’t the sport that was doing it, it’s time. I’d had my time.

“I used to be going to an exhibition with Wayne (Mardle) and his spouse Donna. We have recognized one another since we have been 13 or 14 yr outdated youngsters. We have been simply chatting.

“Wayne just looked at me and went: ‘Seriously mate, why are you putting yourself through it?’ I said ‘Do you know what, I still think I’ve got something to offer.’

Lloyd relinquished his PDC Tour Card following a powerful 2015 marketing campaign

“Because we have been mates he mentioned ‘Mate, you are not ok anymore. You’re simply not competing. It is time to maneuver on mate. It’s time to begin doing one thing totally different.’

“The remark did not harm me, however the phrases did and I feel it helped me extra that it was somebody like Wayne, somebody who’s a good pal, has been a good pal and nonetheless is.

“Sport doesn’t stop – there’s always someone younger and hungrier coming through. I thought to myself no disrespect to the young lads coming through, but I’m not going to be cannon-fodder for them.”

Lloyd’s starvation he references all through was a key element of his success and his enviable trophy haul supplies tangible proof of that.

“What a fabulous time I had and I’m still having a fabulous time. I will live and breathe darts until my final breath,” reflects Lloyd – a part of Sky Sports’ recognizing group.

That encapsulates the legacy that Lloyd leaves behind – a top-quality operator, a terrific ambassador for the game and a man with humble beginnings who merely lived his dream.

