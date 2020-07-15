Colin Lloyd pays tribute to Dave Clark: ‘A massive loss’ | Darts News





Dave Clark is stepping away from his role since the presenter of Sky Sports Darts coverage after very nearly 20 years

Colin Lloyd has paid tribute to retiring colleague Dave Clark, who announced on Sunday he is stepping down as presenter of Sky Sports’ darts coverage.

Speaking on the most recent episode of The Darts Show podcast, ‘Jaws’ hailed “a genuinely top fella”, noting that darts will not be the same without him.

“Dave is darts,” said Lloyd. “He’s darts. It’s going to be a massive loss, a massive void where Sky Sports Darts are concerned.

“He’s just been a genuinely top fella. Very professional in the manner he goes about his business. An extremely professional person. A joy to assist. I’m proud to say we have become friends over time. I was on the circuit for quite some time, and now I actually do bits for Sky.

“When we do relax in the evening and have a couple of pints, Dave’s just great company.”

And the former world number one praised Clark’s ability to remain professional when confronted with adversity.

“The last 10 years, when he announced he had Parkinson’s, never once did that man complain. He just got on with it,” continued the 2005 Matchplay winner.

“I’ve had many a talk to Dave. He’s just so focused therefore driven.

“When Dave announced it, he said ‘this is my decision’. He wants to do other things together with his family, along with other things together with his life. I for one wish him the, very best. It will be strange turning up to majors now and he is not there.

“He’s just been a great friend over the years, and I wish him the, very best.”

