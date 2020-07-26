Colin Keane savouring Sussex chance on Siskin | Racing News

Colin Keane is counting down the days till he is reunited with Siskin in a mouthwatering renewal of the Qatar Sussex Stakes.

The Ger Lyons- trained colt won 4 times as a juvenile last season, with his high-level accomplishment in August’s Phoenix Stakes showing to be his last look after he raised up in the stalls and was withdrawn prior to the Middle Park at Newmarket.

With the coronavirus pandemic postponing his return, Siskin went directly into last month’s Irish 2,000 Guineas and extended his unbeaten record to 5 with a dominant screen – supplying both his fitness instructor and jockey with a very first taste of Classic success.

Keane stated: “It was fantastic to win the IrishGuineas Earlier in the year there was a little bit of an enigma for me about whether he ‘d remain the mile, however the more time he got and the closer we got to the race, the more positive we got.

“His work simply improved and much better, so we were quite positive entering into the race and it exercised terrific on the day.

“We know he definitely stays a mile now and it’s probably not out of the question he could stay further if we wanted him to. He’d give himself every chance as he settles very well and is a very relaxed horse to ride.”

Keane is aware of the job dealing with Siskin at Goodwood, with Andrew Balding’s English Guineas hero Kameko, Marcus Tregoning’s runaway Summer Mile victor Mohaather and Aidan O’Brien’s numerous Group One winner Circus Maximus set to remain in opposition.

“We’re very much looking forward to it. He got his little break after the Guineas and he’s been back training well since then. He’s in great nick and looks brilliant – we couldn’t be happier with him really,” stated the jockey.

“I was looking at the entries the other night. We’ll have to see what Aidan decides to run, but the two English horses (Kameko and Mohaather) look very good. Whatever turns up, it’s going to be a very good race I expect.”

Keane’s choice to flight Siskin will come at an expense, with the present procedures in location in Ireland to fight the break out of Covid-19 significance he will require to invest 2 weeks in quarantine on his return house.

The leading rider confesses missing out on a fortnight of action might put an end to his hopes of restoring the champ jockey title he won in 2017, however he feels the chance to preserve his collaboration with Siskin is too great to skip.

Keane stated: “It’s not perfect, however I may not get to ride the similarity Siskin for another while. He’s certainly the very best horse I’ve ridden and it’ll deserve it, I hope.

“Shane Foley is around 10 winners in front in the jockeys’ title race at the minute and there’s absolutely nothing in between Wayne Lordan and myself in 2nd and 3rd.

“I won’t really think about that after the two weeks is up. I’ll just try to enjoy the rest of the year and whatever happens, happens.”

Keane might likewise be in action at Goodwood on Thursday to partner the Jessica Harrington- trained One Voice in the Qatar Nassau Stakes, which like the Sussex Stakes belongs to the 2020 Qipco British Champions Series.

He included: “I’m coming over on Wednesday morning and I might stay for Thursday. If Mrs Harrington’s filly runs I think I’m going to ride her, so I’ll be home Thursday evening, all being well.”

Whatever the result on the Sussex Downs today, it has actually currently been an unforgettable project for Keane and Lyons, having recently doubled their Classic tally with Even So in the Irish Oaks.

“The year is going brilliantly. Even So winning the Irish Oaks was a bit of a surprise, but it was brilliant,” stated Keane.

“Going there we were more enthusiastic of getting some black type than anything, so to go and win was incredible.

“The horses are in great nick and if they’re not winning they’re being placed. If they keep doing that they’ll all get their turn.”

While the Irish quarantine guidelines might impede Keane’s title difficulty, they have actually likewise operated in his favour in current weeks as he has actually guided a number of seriously wise British sprinters to success on Irish soil.

Tim Easterby’s Art Power satisfied Keane in landing the Group Three Lacken Stakes at Naas at the start of the month, while the Simon and Ed Crisford- trained A’Ali likewise sparkled in Keane’s hands in recently’s Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh.

The set appearance set to do fight in a Coolmore Nunthorpe at York next month that is likewise most likely to include the fantastic Battaash.

Keane stated: “I’d state the 2 of them are going to be extremely wise sprinters this year and next year even. It was extremely great to get on them.

“It’s tough to compare the 2. Art Power was most likely more outstanding to take a look at, however I believed A’Ali was excellent in addition to they went extremely fast and he had an uphill struggle from midway – he succeeded to win, I believed.

“They have two different styles of racing, but the two of them are very good horses. I wouldn’t like to choose, to be honest.”