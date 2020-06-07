Colin Kaepernick To Seahawks Would Be A Good Fit, Says Warren Moon



Colin Kaepernick to the Seahawks may find yourself being a match made in heaven … so says Hall of Famer Warren Moon, who tells TMZ Sports the QB could possibly be slot in Seattle if he will get one other shot.

Earlier this week, Pete Carroll praised Kap for kick-starting the nationwide anthem protest … saying the QB despatched a “beautiful” message about racial points in America.

However, simply 2 years in the past, the ‘Hawks had the prospect to signal Kaepernick … however his exercise was canceled as a result of Kap would not decide to standing throughout the nationwide anthem.

Now that extra individuals are beginning to perceive the motion, Moon says Kap — who hasn’t performed within the NFL since 2016 — deserves one other alternative if he’s keen to place his full deal with soccer.

“I know he’s really involved in this crusade of his with social injustice and that,” Moon tells us … “It takes a lot of focus so you’re gonna have to pick one.”

“If he’s willing to play football and put the time in that’s its gonna take to be a quarterback in the NFL, he definitely deserves an opportunity to get that because he was definitely misinterpreted 4 years ago with his stand.”

As for getting one other shot with Seattle, Moon — who’s stored shut with the ‘Hawks since taking part in for them in ’97 and ’98 — says Kap may thrive with the staff … saying “I think it could be a good fit.”

“They know what he can do as a player cause they’ve been against him many times in the division when he was the starting QB in San Francisco.”