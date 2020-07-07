Colin Kaepernick to be featured in Disney documentary series | NFL News





Colin Kaepernick is to feature in a new documentary series exploring race and social injustice

Colin Kaepernick will be featured in a documentary series exploring race and social injustice, it had been announced on Monday.

The deal between Kaepernick’s production arm Ra Vision Media and The Walt Disney Company will concentrate on telling scripted and unscripted stories, and explore themes of diversity and equality.

It is hoped that the series may help to showcase the talents of black and minority ethnic directors and producers and carry on the conversation around correcting injustices in society.

Kaepernick (centre) hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 when that he gained widespread attention for ‘taking a knee’

The announcement follows news in June that former NFL quarterback Kaepernick would team up with Netflix for a six-part series exploring his formative years.

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives,” Kaepernick said in a statement.

“I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season when he gained widespread attention for taking a knee throughout the national anthem while a part of the San Francisco 49ers.

1:38 Last month, Terrell Owens, the NFL Hall of Famer, called on commissioner Roger Goodell to personally apologise to Kaepernick Last month, Terrell Owens, the NFL Hall of Famer, called on commissioner Roger Goodell to personally apologise to Kaepernick

His focus was to draw attention to the issues of police brutality and racial inequality, helping to inspire similar acts across the world.

There have now been calls for Kaepernick to be reinstated in the league, with Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn among those to praise the quarterback’s skillset.

Following the nationwide protests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologised to players for not listening to them earlier.

Kaepernick, who became the face area of a Nike campaign in 2018, will work closely with The Undefeated, which can be expanding its portfolio to develop stories from marginalised voices and communities.

His cope with The Walt Disney Co. will extend across all Disney platforms, including Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar and The Undefeated.

Kaepernick’s ‘taking a knee’ protest has regained prominence following the death of George Floyd in May

“During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Co. remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters,” said Bob Iger, Disney’s executive chairman.

“Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration.”

ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro added: “Developing excellent storytelling told through a variety of voices is at the core of who we’re at ESPN.

“Colin has had one path as both an athlete and an activist, and, since the nation continues to confront racism and social injustice, it feels particularly relevant to hear Colin’s voice on his evolution and motivations.”

A docuseries chronicling Kaepernick’s journey and his last five years is the first project in development.