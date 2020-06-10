Colin Kaepernick signing would show NFL is serious about fighting racism, says Carlos Hyde | NFL News





Colin Kaepernick has not performed within the NFL because the 2016 season

Seattle Seahawks operating again Carlos Hyde believes that an NFL crew signing Colin Kaepernick would show that the league is serious about enhancing problems with racial inequality.

Hyde and Kaepernick performed collectively on the 49ers in 2016 when the quarterback started kneeling in the course of the nationwide anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

When requested what the NFL can do to construct upon its guarantees to struggle in opposition to racism, Hyde referred to as for groups to contemplate bringing his former team-mate again to the league.

“I think the NFL can start by signing [Kaepernick] back,” Hyde informed USA Today. “I feel in the event that they signal Kap again, that’ll show that they are actually attempting to maneuver in a special path.

“Because Kap was making a statement four years ago about what’s going on in today’s world and the NFL didn’t bother to listen to him then, so I think they should start by doing that.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell responded to a video launched by gamers calling on the league to subject a revised assertion on the problem of systemic racism and police brutality.

Goodell admitted that the league condemns “racism and the systematic oppression of black people” and was “wrong for not listening to NFL players”.

Hyde added: “Things definitely need to change, so I agree 100 per cent what they were saying.”