Colin Kaepernick sets up legal defence fund for George Floyd demonstrators

American soccer participant and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick has set up a legal defence fund for George Floyd protesters in want of illustration.

Mr Floyd died on Monday in Minneapolis, after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck whereas detaining him, sparking protests all around the US and outcry from politicians, together with former president Barack Obama.

Mr Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree homicide and manslaughter on Friday and should face additional prices sooner or later, based on Hennepin county lawyer Mike Freeman.





Protests have taken place over a number of days in Minneapolis, Denver, and Columbus, amongst different cities within the US.

Police have clashed with demonstrators, and Mr Kaepernick introduced on Friday that he has set up a legal defence fund for anybody arrested whereas protesting police brutality in Minneapolis, within the wake of Mr Floyd’s loss of life.





“In fighting for liberation there’s always retaliation. We must protect our Freedom Fighters. We started a legal defense initiative to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis paid for by @yourrightscamp,” the quarterback tweeted.

The legal charges will likely be paid for by Mr Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp, an organisation that’s trying to teach and empower individuals of color throughout the US.

Mr Kaepernick made headlines worldwide in 2016 when he protested in opposition to police brutality in opposition to black individuals, by taking a knee throughout the US nationwide anthem earlier than soccer video games.

Although he has help from many, Mr Kaepernick has suffered professionally on account of his activism, dealing with criticism from politicians together with Donald Trump, and has not performed within the National Football League (NFL) since 2016.

On Thursday, Mr Kaepernick tweeted his help for protestors and paid tribute to Mr Floyd.

“When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction. The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance,” he tweeted.

“We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd.”