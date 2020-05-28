Colin Kaepernick Says It’s Time for Revolution in Wake of George Floyd’s Death

Breaking News

Colin Kaepernick‘s not right here for peaceable protesting in the wake of George Floyd being killed by a cop, as a result of he says civility led to his dying … so it is time to revolt.

The former NFL star is addressing critics of the unrest this week in Minneapolis … and he says they simply do not get it, as a result of all of the rational discussions haven’t stopped the horrendous killings of black males, so it is time to ramp up the protests and never fear about maintaining the peace.

Kaepernick says in a tweet … “When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction.”

He provides … “The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance.”

The “your” right here is clearly the police, and Colin suggests it is due time to answer the violence with violence, saying … “We have the right to fight back!”

As you understand, Kaepernick’s been outspoken about police brutality for years, and commenced silently protesting by taking a knee throughout The National Anthem whereas taking part in for the 49ers in 2016.

The transfer made him a lightning rod in the dialogue of police brutality and the therapy of black folks in America, and plenty of imagine it resulted in him being blackballed from the NFL.

Of course, the disturbing parallel of a cop kneeling on George Floyd‘s carotid artery with Kaepernick peacefully kneeling to protest such violence has not been misplaced on folks.