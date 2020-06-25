Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Has ‘Multiple’ NFL Teams Interested In Signing QB

Breaking News

Could Colin Kaepernick‘s NFL return be as few as a pair weeks away???

The reply might be sure … as a result of “multiple” groups and at the least one head coach have reputable curiosity in signing the QB earlier than the beginning of the season, in accordance with NFL Network reporter Michael Silver.

The plugged-in journalist stated on the league’s owned NFL Network on Wednesday, “I have talked to one head coach who is absolutely interested” in Kaepernick.

The holdup? Silver says it is all concerning the coronavirus pandemic … and the dearth of the power for groups to bodily exercise Colin for a tryout at their amenities.

“Colin Kaepernick, who has not played since 2016, finds himself in the same situation that Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney do,” Silver stated, “which is a team that would be ready to sign him would want to work him out.”

Of course, Kaepernick did famously maintain his personal exercise final 12 months — which was on video … however Silver says groups would nonetheless like a front-row view this summer time earlier than placing pen to a brand new contract.

The NFL reporter provides, “There could be a chance that something happens when teams are able to get that part of it done.”