Colin Kaepernick issued a fierce rebuke of Independence Day, slamming the ‘celebration of white supremacy’ and calling out America for ‘centuries’ of abuse against black people.

The star athlete and activist took to Twitter to talk about the powerful rejection, alongside a video of actor James Earl Jones reciting Frederick Douglass’s renowned speech ‘What to the Slave Is the 4th of July?’

The video showed a series of shocking visuals, including photos of slave auctions, Ku Klux Klan members, lynchings, videos of officers cruelly beating black inmates and of police brutality, racist caricature drawings and the works.

‘Black ppl have already been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for hundreds of years, & are anticipated to join your commemoration of ‘independence’, when you enslaved our ancestors,’ Kaepernick said in his tweet.

‘We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all.’

Kaepernick tweet comes as Americans over the United States have been associated with historic demonstrations following the death of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Roughly 15 million visitors to 26 million people have been a part of demonstrations to protest against systemic racism and police brutality in the United States.

Recent surveys show that a lot more than 4,700 demonstrations have happened in the United States since May 26, averaging out to roughly 140 daily.

Douglass was a prolific abolitionist who categorised as out the hypocrisy of the Founding Fathers while also applauding their ideals of freedom.

His patriotic speech, given your day after the 4th of July in 1852, would become one of the most prominent pieces of Douglass’s.

NPR recently had the descendants of the abolitionist – many of of preteens and teenagers -recite the famous speech.