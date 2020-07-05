Colin Kaepernick Calls 4th Of July A ‘Celebration Of White Supremacy’

While you as well as your friends and family might have been having fun celebrating our nation’s independence on Saturday, failed NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was not in a good mood.

No, the marker of 1776 brought out an opportunistic petulance in Kaepernick that he desired to share with average folks.

In a Twitter message that he denounced the nation’s 244th birthday as a “celebration of white supremacy.” He should be talking about the supremacy of dirt poor whites in Appalachia or the heroin addiction rates in Harlan County, Kentucky. Perhaps that he was mentioning the supremacy of the 300,000 Union dead who fought to end slavery. Or surely he meant the supremacy of the white parents who brought him up (pictured above) and apparently did this kind of bad job doing so.

Along with a video showing pictures of the Ku Klux Klan, police brutality, slavery and lynching, Kaepernick wrote: “Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of ‘independence’, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all.”

Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to participate your commemoration of “independence”, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/YCD2SYlgv4 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 4, 2020

But you’d that he mistaken if you believe Kaepernick meant a word of it. Kaepernick is really a classic race hustler. He doesn’t give one damn about blacks, civil rights, or the evils of slavery. He is by using this cudgel to obtain publicity from the media and extort money from gullible guilty whites.

If this wasn’t the case then we would manage to recall Kaepernick’s record of racial agitation before he’d his professional problems with the NFL. But guess what? There are none. His mediocre sports talent got him so far and his professional impotence got the best of him. So what did he do? He skinned the cat a different way and has made more money and received more attention as a race hustler than he ever did as a failed quarterback.

If Kaepernick and people who think like him made their legitimate points about slavery in historical context, they would deserve a fair hearing. Yes, slavery and subsequent Jim Crow was an evil abomination before God and is entitled to be remembered as a result by every decent American.

But what must also be remembered is that without the slavery compromise in 1776, as horrible since it sounds to the ears, with the Southern delegates to the Continental Congress, this nation would not have come in to being. The Southerners could have withheld their support for independence. In fact, Thomas Jefferson said our dark bargain with slavery was “like holding a wolf by the ears.”

All the good America has done on the planet, including redeeming itself from the monstrous sacrilege of slavery, would not have been accomplished. No economic and technological achievements by Americans, no victory over fascism, no victory over communism.

Thus German or Russian, perhaps Japanese, would be the American lingua franca and Kaepernick, as slaves would have been already here if America was stillborn, would need to rely on the tender mercies of those powers when making his arguments.

Somehow I doubt, if the United States of America had never been born on the 4th of July and Kaepernick was speaking with another kind of American regime, his views could have been met solely by lucrative endorsement contracts.

This piece was published by David Kamioner on July 5, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

