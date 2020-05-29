Colin Kaepernick Backs ‘Freedom Fighters’ in Minn., We’ll Pay for Lawyers

Breaking News
Colin Kaepernick is providing to cowl authorized payments for the “freedom fighters” on the bottom in Minnesota … claiming he is already put collectively a workforce of “top” protection attorneys.
“In fighting for liberation there’s always retaliation,” Kaepernick mentioned Friday morning … “We must protect our Freedom Fighters.”
“We started a legal defense initiative to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis paid for by [Know Your Rights Camp].”
Kaepernick has donated a ton of his personal cash to the org. over time — however says they’re additionally accepting donations from outdoors supporters.
The Know Your Rights Camp expanded on the initiative … saying they’ve already “identified and teamed up with top defense lawyers in the Minneapolis, Minnesota area to provide legal resources for those in need.”
“When there is an injustice within our community, it is our legal right to address it, by any means necessary.”
“If you, or a loved one is in need of legal assistance, or has been arrested while fighting injustice in the Minneapolis area, please complete the form below with as much detail as possible.”
On Thursday, Kaepernick tweeted out his help for a revolution after the killing of George Floyd … saying, “When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction.”
He added, “The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance.”
“We have the right to fight back!”
So far, protestors have set hearth to a number of buildings in Minnesota together with a police precinct.
President Trump has threatened to ship navy personnel — and famous, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”