Colin Kaeperick ‘Definitely’ Fits L.A. Chargers’ System, Head Coach Says

Breaking News

Could Colin Kaepernick‘s come back to the NFL start in Los Angeles?

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Wednesday it’s certainly a chance … saying, “Colin definitely fits the style of quarterback for the system that we’re going to be running,”

Of course, Lynn — who has yet to speak with Colin about a potential tryout — says the Bolts have a pretty full QB room already … so a signing seems unlikely at the moment.

But, Lynn insinuated if something should happen to certainly one of their top quarterbacks … Colin would be among the first guys they require a workout.

“It would be crazy to not have him on your workout list,” Lynn said … before adding, “I’m very confident and happy with the three quarterbacks that I have but you can never have too many people waiting on the runway.”

Colin — who’s been out of the league since 2016 — has yet to possess any certainly serious offers since that he last played … even despite a workout in front of a few NFL scouts in 2019.

Kap’s made it clear he feels he’s been blackballed as a result of his kneeling protests … in an interview with ESPN this week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he is now encouraging teams to sign the QB.