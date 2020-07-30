Coles worker tests positive for coronavirus as staff are ordered to self-isolate immediately

A Coles worker has actually checked positive for COVID-19 in Victoria as the state fights through a huge rise of cases.

The grocery store huge validated the staff member from Lara, west of Melbourne, checked positive to COVID-19 on Thursday.

While the worker has actually not been inside the shop because July 23, a variety of individuals who operated in close contact with the staff member have actually been asked to self-isolate.

‘Coles will continue to deal with the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services to settle contact tracing,’ the declaration checked out.

‘Coles’ basic cleansing treatments adhere to the Federal Government’s COVID-19 Hygiene Practices For Supermarkets.’

