Coles limited edition air fryer flies off shelves as customers queue outside supermarket

A number of disappointed customers were left empty handed after queueing outside Coles for a limited edition air fryer that sold out in only a matter of minutes.

The 25 litre All-In-One Oven with Airfryer continued sale for $129 across 88 supermarket stores on Friday.

Many customers eager to obtain hands on the favorite item arranged outside the store in the early hours of the morning but still missed from the deal.

One woman said she was fifth in queue at a Green Valley store, in Western Sydney, but still managed to leave the store without an air fryer.

The store opened at 7am, though by 7.04am its shelves were left completely bare.

Another upset customer took to Facebook to say they’d queued in line since 5.30am at yet another store, though they were beat to the shelves.

‘Thanks Coles, you advertise the air fryer ovens in a large campaign, drive 45 mins to make in the queue at 5.30am, doors open at 6am, people from the trunk of the line come running and barging and pushing to seize the measly 10 ovens in stock on the floor so those who waited patiently in line have been there early get beaten by inconsiderates who just get there if the doors open,’ they posted.

Others claimed the supermarket had not stocked enough air fryers on the shelves and limited the number to 10.

‘They were gone straight away,’ a different one claimed.

Coles told Daily Mail Australia in a statement it would work hard to boost supplies of its popular items at its stores.

‘We have been impressed with the popularity of our new Coles Best Buys range. Our limited edition all-in-one oven and air fryer was especially popular and sold out Friday morning.

‘Other products and services from the Coles Best Buys selection of kitchen appliances and electronics continue to be available at participating stores while stocks last.

‘Customers are telling us they are really enjoying the great value offered across more than a hundred new products since launching the Coles Best Buys range last month.

‘We are working hard to increase supplies of the most popular items as part of our upcoming fortnightly events.’