Coles is smashed by customers after print on Australian whiting fillets reveals a shocking fact 

Angry customers have slammed Coles after discovering a shocking truth on the packaging of their Australian whiting fillets.

The Australian grocery store chain has sparked outrage by labelling the ‘responsibly sourced seafood’ as ‘made in Australia’ however ‘filleted in Vietnam’.

One shopper, Bronwyn, shared her concern over the small print on Coles’ Australian Whiting Mini Fillets to Facebook, 7NEWS reported.

Customers have slammed Coles after discovering the Australian Whiting Mini Fillets (pictured) are labelled as ‘made in Australia’ however have been filleted in Vietnam

She questioned how the product may very well be thought-about ‘made in Australia’ when it was filleted abroad.

The shopper requested: ‘Could somebody please clarify why this is needed, to move Australian fish hundreds of kilometres to Vietnam to be filleted?’

‘I purchased these yesterday noting the Australian Whiting and 95% Aussie substances … Then have simply seen the filleting in Vietnam.’

Bronwyn stated that the very fact the fish had been filleted in Vietnam had put her off consuming the fish.

‘Not so eager to eat them now. Fresh, I feel possibly not. No approach of figuring out how previous they could really be,’ she stated.

Facebook commenters have been fast to voice their shock over the product’s label.

One consumer stated: ‘It is so loopy. How can they declare it as being contemporary?’

Another requested: ‘Why can’t they be processed right here? Too bloody costly to course of by Aussies that’s why!’

Pictured: The packaging tremendous print claims the fish is constituted of 95% Australian substances

One commenter famous: ‘Disgraceful state of affairs! Send it to Vietnam to be filleted as their wages are a lot lower than in Australia, then ship again right here – higher revenue for Coles.’

A Coles spokesperson advised Daily Mail Australia the corporate had met its ‘Country of Origin obligations’.

The spokesperson stated: ‘This product makes use of Australian whiting, which is filleted abroad, however is then crumbed and processed again in Australia.

‘In line with our Country of Origin obligations, this is clearly labelled on the entrance of the pack.’

The spokesperson defined: ‘All Coles Own Brand seafood together with seafood obtainable on the deli, canned Own Brand tuna within the grocery aisle and frozen Own Brand merchandise resembling fish fingers have been responsibly sourced since 2015.’

‘As all the time, customers who’re sad with a Coles Brand product can return it to any retailer for a full refund.’