Coles’ coronavirus: Second worker at supermarket giant Melbourne distribution centre tests positive

A second Coles worker at the supermarket’s Melbourne distribution warehouse has tested positive to coronavirus.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton confirmed there are now two cases at the Laverton distribution centre in the city’s south-west.

Meanwhile, Victoria has recorded still another 33 COVID-19 cases, prompting a suburban testing blitz in 10 localities to regain control of the spread of the deadly virus.

The blitz will target 50 per cent of residents in Keilor Downs, Broadmeadows, Maidstone, Albanvale, Sunshine West, Hallam, Brunswick West, Fawkner, Reservoir and Pakenham.

‘The first three days are solely dedicated to Keilor Downs and Broadmeadows, but we shall move to the total amount of those suburbs over the course of a 10-day period,’ Premier Daniel Andrews said on Thursday.

The suburbs were selected for their high rates of recent community transmission cases and the danger that undetected cases were circulating.

Some 10,000 residents a day will undoubtedly be tested in the 10 locations with a fleet of 800 crew in mobile testing vans.

Of Victoria’s new cases, seven are came back travellers, nine are associated with known and contained outbreaks, six emerged after routine testing and the origin of another 11 cases are under investigation.

Seven Victorians come in hospital, and two of the are in intensive care.

Thursday’s figure is the highest daily quantity of new cases in Victoria since the surge started the other day.

Victoria’s active cases jumped from 58 to 143 in the period June 17-24, whilst the rest of the country combined only had a growth of 20.

More than 1000 troops are coming to Victoria to help hawaii fight an evergrowing coronavirus problem.

Aside from Australian Defence Force personnel, hawaii will also get assistance from NSW, South Australia, Tasmania and Queensland to process tests for the herpes virus.

Victoria has currently been processing 18,000 tests per day, but now 25,000 tests a day will undoubtedly be processed with the aid of the other states.

‘Whilst we’re going to have this targeted blitz in those worst-affected suburbs, our overall statewide surveillance, the tests that individuals will do in non-hot-spot communities, will remain very, very strong,’ Mr andrews said.

A couple of ADF staff have been helping out at Victoria’s state control centre for several months, but the contingent will now drastically wind up.

‘Defence has been providing support to Victoria since April and I’m pleased we’re able to rapidly increase our assistance to help Victoria answer its current COVID-19 circumstances,’ Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said in a statement.

Up to 850 ADF members will give you support to hotel quarantine monitoring and about 200 personnel will give you logistical and medical support for coronavirus testing.

The agreement will be set up until the end of July.

Community engagement in the local government areas of Brimbank, Casey, Cardinia, Darebin, Hume and Moreland has also ramped up when they were recognized as coronavirus hotspots.

There’s 1000 health staff doorknocking in those local government areas to raise awareness.

These areas have large migrant populations, with many speaking languages apart from English at home.

Information concerning the virus has been translated into 55 languages nevertheless the government has conceded it has to work harder to achieve people.

Since the spike in new cases, drive-through testing sites have observed extremely popular while panic buying has additionally returned, with Coles and Woolworths reinstating purchase limits on things like toilet paper.