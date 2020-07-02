Coles announces more product limits after distribution centre staff test positive for coronavirus

Coles has been forced to strengthen product limits on additional grocery items following a coronavirus outbreak at its chilled distribution centre in Melbourne.

The supermarket giant has implemented two pack restrictions on many chilled and frozen items, pasta sauces and canned goods in Victoria and Tasmania, along with New South Wales stores in Lavington, Albury and Deniliquin.

Affected items include fresh milk, butter, cheese, margarine, chicken thighs and breasts, prepacked carrots and potatoes, and frozen vegetables and fruits until Coles chilled distribution centre in Laverton returns to full operation capacity.

A ‘significant portion’ of the centre’s workforce are self-isolating at home after a number of employees tested positive to coronavirus last week.

A two item limit on fresh milk has been introduced in Coles across Victoria and Tasmania

There may also be temporary two pack limits on canned vegetables, good fresh fruit, meat, baked beans and spaghetti, along with pasta sauce after increased demand as Victoria battles another wave of new infections.

‘Our team is working hard with your suppliers to replenish our stores at the earliest opportunity, and we apologise to customers of our Victorian and NSW border stores who could find some chilled and fresh produce lines are temporarily out of stock,’ a Coles statement read.

‘To help us provide a safe shopping experience for all, we ask that clients continue to treat our team members with respect, buy only what they require, continue observing social distancing in stores, utilize sanitising stations at the entrance, and plan their visit to allow them to be ‘speedy shoppers’.’

Coles in addition has re-routed stock to other distribution centres in other states, established pop-up distribution centres in Victoria and dealing with suppliers to supply products straight to stores.

Additional limits have now been introduced on essentials such as for example canned good and pasta sauce

A number of employees at Coles’ chilled distribution centre in Laverton, Melbourne (pictured) recently tested positive to coronavirus

The latest restrictions in Tasmania, Victoria and on the NSW border are in addition to nationwide one pack limits on toilet paper and paper towel re-introduced last week.

Two-pack limits on eggs, pasta, rice, longlife milk, mince, flour, sugar and hand sanitiser were also implemented to get across Victoria and on the NSW border.

Coles is working with the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services to own all staff at its distribution centre at Laverton tested for COVID.

The facility has been deep cleaned daily within the last week.

‘The Victorian Government is working with Coles to ensure the distribution centre can remain open and keep food on shelves, and contains confirmed all necessary precautions and steps have been taken by Coles to ensure the site has been appropriately cleaned and that relevant measures are in place regarding testing and isolation of downline,’ the supermarket added.