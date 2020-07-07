Coles and Woolworths stores in Melbourne are overrun with customers panic-buying ahead of lockdown

Panic-buying customers have flocked to Coles and Woolworths supermarkets in Melbourne before lockdown measures come right into play tomorrow night.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, north of the town, will go back to stage three lockdown from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Shortly after the announcement, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt suggested Victoria’s horror second wave could have been avoided, while an infectious illness expert said the outbreak could ‘definitely’ spread to other parts of the country.

Despite being allowed to shop during lockdown, large queues of customers were seen outside Melbourne’s supermarkets on Tuesday night as residents stocked through to supplies before six weeks of home confinement.

‘If anybody in Melbourne is wondering, yes the supermarket has already been a terrifying place to be,’ a Twitter post reads.

Shoppers have been seen queuing outside Melbourne supermarkets (pictured) before lockdown measures come into play on Wednesday night

Mounted police are pictured outside housing commission flats in Flemington on Tuesday

‘Melbourne, you remember how exactly to panic shop, so of use,’ yet another tweet says.

It comes after Coles and Woolworths removed almost all buying restrictions at stores across Australia on Tuesday.

‘We ask that customers continue steadily to buy only what they want and observe all safety and physical distancing measures in our stores,’ a Coles spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Mr Hunt told A Current Affair on Tuesday night the impact of the Victorian second wave is ‘more significant than anybody had anticipated’.

‘What we are facing now, the response we’d planned for, unfortunately, is on a scale that’s greater than was expected,’ he said.

Mr Hunt said the outbreak may have been avoided had it not been for significant quarantine breaches throughout the state.

‘A hotel quarantine breach can be an avoidable breach,’ that he said. ‘We have been in a position to successfully implement that in seven out of eight states and territories, they’ve done an extraordinary job right around the country.

Residents it’s still able to look for essentials under stage three restrictions, but that did not stop keen shoppers queuing outside stores

‘The Victorian government has acknowledged that this was a breach that could and should have now been prevented.

‘There have been standards, and what we now have seen is that they have been maintained and protected in the united states. Unfortunately, there has been real and significant breaches within Victoria with major consequences, enormous consequences, and that is why there exists a judicial enquiry.

‘Right across the country, the combination of border get a handle on, testing, tracing, and distancing has allowed us to fly to the curve.

‘In Victoria those breaches show how dangerous and life-threatening the disease is and how contagious it’s, but we are going to get there. We know how to get it done.’

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the impact of the Victorian second wave is ‘more significant than anybody had anticipated’

Australian World Health Organisation adviser Professor Mary-Louise McLaws told The Project Victoria’s spike in cases was the result of a ‘perfect storm’ and said restrictions were lifted too soon.

‘Sadly it’s really a coming together of a whole lot of conditions that have caused this spike,’ she said.

‘And it’s something that the authorities might have been proactively distinguishing and working against, had they identified family clusterings earlier, to try and give them verbal instructions on how best to prevent further infection.’

Professor McLaws said Victorians should wear face masks in public and argued the the outbreak could ‘definitely’ spread outside of Melbourne.

‘Everybody in Melbourne throughout the school holidays must not be visiting regional areas,’ she said.

‘They must stay in the home, because you do not want it escaping, because then we will be in even worse trouble.’

Shoppers have now been urged to only buy what they should avoid the panic buying restrictions seen throughout the last few months. Pictured: a full trolley in a Melbourne supermarket on Tuesday

The hard lockdown comes into effect from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Residents will be only allowed to leave their domiciles for work and study, giving or receiving care, shopping for essentials and daily exercise near where they live.

Police stop Victorians leaving or entering Melbourne with roadblocks and booze bus-style vehicle checks, effectively sealing 5million people inside the city.

Gatherings of a lot more than two people who do not live together will soon be banned; beauty services and entertainment venues will shut; and cafes, restaurants and pubs should be able to offer takeaway only.

Year 11 and 12 pupils and special schools will return to class but holidays will soon be extended with a week for students around year 10, with remote learning possible after that.

Restrictions for the rest of Victoria remain the same – but residents can only enter Melbourne for caregiving, important shopping and work or study.

Under-pressure premier Daniel Andrews said the brand new lockdown was essential to avoid ‘thousands and thousands’ of cases and ‘many, lots of people in hospital.’

‘This is a pandemic and it’s going to kill thousands of people if it gets completely away from us,’ that he said.

The whole of Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire north of the town will be placed back into lock down for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus – its worst figure yet. Pictured: A map showing the suburbs in lockdown

Mr Andrews said case numbers will ‘get worse before they get better’. He has told Prime Minster Scott Morrison in regards to the new lockdown and requested hundreds of ADF troops to help with enforcement.

The Premier also said he has spoken to Mr Morrison in regards to the possibility of extending JobKeeper and the increased JobSeeker payment, which are as a result of expire in September, for Victorians who are locked down until 19 August.

‘I am confident that the Prime Minister knows and realizes that there will be different forms of hardship in different parts of the united states, different industry, different sectors,’ that he said.

After Mr Andrews announced the new lockdown, Victorian Opposition leader Michael O’Brien savaged him for ‘failing to simply accept responsibility for his own mistakes’.

Dozens of cases from the Melbourne outbreak have been traced back to breaches in the hotel quarantine system after private security guards employed by the government as an alternative of law enforcement interacted with patients and took the herpes virus home with their families.

New lockdown: Victoria has recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus – its worst figure yet. Pictured: Police and nurses wearing protective equipment outside tower blocks in north Melbourne

Enforcement: Police stop people leaving Melbourne with roadblocks and booze bus-style vehicle checks, effectively sealing 5million people inside the city. Pictured: Officers outside public housing estates in Melbourne

Workers carrying boxes of protection supplies help keen key workers safe outside locked-down tower blocks in north Melbourne. Premier Daniel Andrews said the new lockdown was necessary to avoid ‘thousands and thousands’ of cases and ‘many, many people in hospital.’

He said: ‘Daniel Andrews allow the Covid-19 genie out of the bottle with hotel quarantine bungles and now everyone’s paying the price because of it. This will be devastating for so many families, so many small enterprises, so many jobs that just may possibly not be there in six weeks’ time.’

Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton confirmed 37 new cases are connected to outbreaks and 154 are under investigation, bringing the state’s total to 2,824 cases.

Thirteen new cases are connected to nine Melbourne tower blocks which have suffered 69 cases and been placed under hard lockdown since Saturday, meaning residents can not leave for just about any reason without special approval.

Pictures from the housing commission blocks today show firefighters dressed in hazmat suits preparing to enter the buildings to deliver milk and bread while dozens of police stand guard outside.

Victoria’s new case total is the second-highest of any state after New South Wales recorded 212 new cases on 28 March during the peak of the pandemic in Australia.

Volunteers have been delivering food to public housing residents. Pictured: A stack of food and supplies stored before distribution

One carpet-cleaner described the conditions in the towers as ‘worse than prison’ because residents are not allowed outside. Pictured: Workers help deliver food to residents

But many of those were came ultimately back travellers and their close contacts, meaning the Victoria outbreak is far more dangerous and a ‘threat to the nation’ because the cases are transmitting rapidly one of the local community.

Earlier on Tuesday 650 police and 350 soldiers set up road blocks and drones over the 1,000km-long New South Wales-Victoria border before it’s shut down at nighttime tonight for the first time since Spanish Flu struck in 1919.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott said Victoria should help buy border closure because it was ’caused with a situation in Melbourne’ as he called the shutdown a ‘sad situation for Australia’.

This graph shows how community transmission has soared

The border shut-down comes as:

New South Wales recorded seven new virus cases, including a Newcastle man released from quarantine

Queensland reported its first case in more than fourteen days, a came back solider in hotel quarantine

The government agreed to cap numbers flying into Western Australia at 525 a week

WA, the ACT and the NT recorded zero new cases

SA increased border measures to ban Victorians by removing the two-week quarantine option

Four of Victoria’s new cases linked to an outbreak among emergency department staff at Northern Hospital Epping, which now totals eight staff and one household contact.

The emergency department remains open with a temporary reduction in non-urgent elective surgery and outpatient appointments.

A new case has also been confirmed in a staff member at the Assisi aged care facility in Rosanna, in Melbourne’s northeast.

Testing: Residents wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a pop-up clinic in Albury on the border with Victoria in southern NSW. In Melbourne Gatherings of more than two different people who maybe not not live together will soon be banned; beauty services and entertainment venues will shut

Preparing for duty: Police Officers congregate outside Sydney Domestic Terminal before being transported to various parts of the NSW border where they will stop Victorians entering the state

The staff member failed to work while infectious and widespread testing of staff and residents at the facility will start on Tuesday.

Staff undertaking contact tracing in north Melbourne are discovering that some patients are reluctant to share their close contacts, according to the Herald-Sun.

The newspaper reports that in some cases residents have now been told by officials they are a detailed contact provided that five days after they met a confirmed patient.

Meanwhile, residents of the nine locked-down towers said they feel disappointed by a lack of communication, food and supplies. Some have complained they have had to go hungry because officials never have brought them enough to consume.

The Melbourne Public Tenants Association, on behalf of the residents in the Flemington and North Melbourne estates, say residents have been left in the dark because the state government’s hard lockdown was enforced on Saturday.

In a letter to the federal Acting Chief Medical Officer, Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services, Premier Andrews and Victoria Police, the association describes how residents were forced to wait 24 hours for food and other essentials like baby formula, nappies and medication.

Delivery: The Melbourne Public Tenants Association, on behalf of the 3000 residents in the Flemington and North Melbourne estates, say residents have now been left in the dark over enforced hard lockdown. Pictured: Firemen deliver bread

When the food arrived it was ‘at best, dubious pre-packaged meat-like food items that not look suitable for human consumption’.

‘Furthermore, the delivery of the food was tossed to the floor for a passing fancy piece of paper in front of the residents’ apartment doors in small portions of one food per household,’ the letter said.

One carpet-cleaner described the conditions as ‘worse than prison’ because residents are prohibited outside.

As Victoria battles a snowballing outbreak, NSW reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday from 9,746 tests, including a man who tested negative in hotel quarantine before returning home to Newcastle on Sunday and developing respiratory symptoms. He and his close contacts have now been placed in to isolation.

The other six cases were in travellers in hotel quarantine. Two probable coronavirus cases are being investigated in the Albury area after returning excellent results on preliminary testing in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District.

Health officials said both cases were undergoing further testing but had not yet been included in the state’s confirmed case load.

Locked down: A resident of a housing commission block in north Melbourne presses contrary to the window as police patrol outside

Under presser: Premier Daniel Andrews announced a brand new lock down for Melbourne today. Residents were only allowed out of their homes for five weeks before being told to keep inside once more

Victoria’s new case total could be the second-highest of any state after New South Wales recorded 212 new cases on 28 March. Pictured: Firefighters distribute milk and bread to tower block residents

One suspected case had recently been to Melbourne but returned before hotspot travel restrictions arrived to force.

NSW Health is establishing a pop-up clinic in Albury from Tuesday and is urging residents in the area with even mild symptoms to obtain tested.

Queensland recorded its first case of the virus in two weeks on Tuesday, a soldier who returned from overseas and tested positive in hotel quarantine.

South Australia recorded zero new cases and announced that it absolutely was ramping up border measures to completely ban Victorians by detatching the option in order for them to quarantine for a fortnight upon arrival from midnight tomorrow.

Since last Monday Victoria has detected 823 new infections, only 14 of whom are returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

Where are Victoria’s new coronavirus cases? * 13 infections connect with the North Melbourne and Flemington public housing towers, with the full total now 69 * 12 new cases are from the Al-Taqwa College outbreak, bringing that total to 90 * Four new cases have been from the Northern Hospital in Epping, with the full total now nine. * One case connected to Aitken Hill Primary School in Craigieburn with that outbreak now at 10 * The remaining new cases are linked to existing family clusters in Truganina, Patterson Lakes/Lysterfield, Fawkner and Sunshine West * One new case in addition has been confirmed in an employee member at the Assisi Aged Care facility in Rosanna, who did not work while infectious

This is radically not the same as the spike in cases across a few states in late March and early April which saw vast quantities of returning Australians test positive.

Locally acquired cases are more dangerous since the patients are not in quarantine and can quicker transmit the herpes virus around the community.

Paul Komesaroff, Professor of Medicine at Monash University, told Daily Mail Australia the problem in Victoria, where 12 postcodes have now been put back to lockdown, is alarming.

‘It can be an extremely dangerous situation and the safety of the complete country reaches stake,’ he said.

‘Clearly there is a significant problem that has required draconian measures which should be supported by Victorians to guard their safety.

Professor Komesaroff said he supported the border shut downs and localised lockdown measures which have proved successful in other countries such as South Korea and Singapore.

Helpers arrive with food in shopping trollies which will be written by firefighters on top of a public housing tower in North Melbourne

‘This a very different situation that people haven’t seen previously and we have to do what that he have to do,’ he said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the situation was ‘very different’ to the last spike earlier in the day this year.

‘The the greater part of cases that New South Wales and other states were experiencing were from overseas travellers or the direct contacts,’ she said.

‘All of the cases that the Premier Andrews announced today are from community transmission.

‘This is unprecedented in Australia. That is why your choice of the New South Wales Government [to shut the border] is unprecedented. We have not seen anything such as this.’

There are 55 NSW-Victoria border crossings over more than 1,000 kilometres and they’ll be manned by police and soldiers with drones and road blocks when the border is shut from 12.01am tonight.

Anyone entering NSW from Victoria without a permit will be fined $11,000 and could face half a year in jail.