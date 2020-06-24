Coles and Woolworths reintroduce shopping limits due to panic buying in Victoria

Coles and Woolwroths have reintroduced limits on products in Victoria due to a spike in panic buying.

Shoppers will once again only be able to buy four packets of toilet paper in supermarkets over the state.

The move comes as concerned residents strip some stores of the essential items as they face the possibility of mandatory lockdown amid an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in outer-suburban Melbourne

There was one more 20 cases confirmed on Wednesday. An 80-year-old man also died on Tuesday night from COVID-19 in Victoria.

Shoppers at Broadmeadows replenish on supplies amid fears they could soon be placed in lockdown

Shelves at Coles in Taylor’s Hill in Melbourne are stripped of product on Tueswday as panic buying takes hold after new outbreak of COVID-19

A Coles shopper snapped a photo inside the store in Craigieburn, Melbourne, showing a sign informing customers they could only buy four packs of wc paper.

A Woolworths spokesman said the business had reimposed a two per-person limit on another of essential items across its Victorian stores on Wednesday afternoon.

The limits apply to wc paper, hand sanitiser, paper towel, flour, sugar, pasta, mince, UHT milk, eggs and rice. The limits will even apply to online order.

The move is in response to ‘significantly elevated demand seen within the last 24 hours in certain parts of Melbourne’.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said they ‘won’t rule out’ reintroducing stay at home orders for coronavirus hotspots.

‘Our government has said that if the general public health advice from our experts is to reintroduce stay in the home legal guidelines, in particular locations we shall consider doing that,’ Ms Mikakos told ABC Radio National Breakfast.

‘Clearly some individuals think the pandemic is finished. It’s perhaps not over. We want people to remain at a greater sense of awareness about physical distancing.’

On Tuesday, tensions were already on the rise in COVID-19 hot spots from Melbourne’s west to east.

Australians have now been warned to stay away from six council in Melbourne: Hume, Casey and Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin

One Brimbank resident told Daily Mail Australia he previously heard about people stockpiling again on morning radio and had fall to the shops to grab some rolls before they vanished.

Reports spread quickly that a local shopping centre within exactly the same municipality had already come to an end of the merchandise.

‘I’m not getting caught out again,’ the man said.

He could later be heard calling members of the family telling them to stock-up as soon as possible.

Others worried when hoarders might start stockpiling other products.

The six hotspots have now been identified as the neighborhood government aspects of Hume, Casey, Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said seven new COVID-19 cases are linked to known outbreaks, one was detected in hotel quarantine, nine were discovered through routine testing and three other cases are under investigation.

Mr Sutton said 241 cases in the state have now been transmitted through the community.

‘That’s a growth of eight since yesterday. That number has been around 10 every day, but a loss of eight is somewhat encouraging,’ that he said.

‘It undoubtedly means we’re not getting an increase or an exponential increase in community transmission cases day-by-day.

‘But there are 141 active cases in Victoria, over 1,000 close contacts.’

Mr Sutton said the elderly man died on Tuesday evening but that he was unable to give further details in respect of the family’s request privacy.

The death is the first in Australia in monthly, taking the national toll to 103.

Three caravan parks on the Great Ocean Road announced they would cancel bookings from travellers who reside in COVID-19 hotspots before retracting the ban.

A statement shared to web sites for the Lorne Foreshore, Torquay Foreshore and Anglesea Family caravan parks said the cancellations would apply to all bookings up until Monday July 13.

‘To protect the health and safety of our staff, visitors and coastal communities, we will perhaps not be taking upcoming bookings, and will undoubtedly be cancelling all current bookings, from guests that live in the identified hotspot council aspects of Hume, Casey, Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin,’ the statement reads.

‘We will never be lifting these restrictions before the Victorian Government advises that community transmission in these areas is under control.

‘We regret that we have experienced to get this to decision, but we must do everything we could to protect our staff, visitors and small coastal communities currently.’

An updated statement on Wednesday said the restrictions for caravan park guests living in hotspot areas had been updated.

‘We made the decision centered on what we thought was best for the staff, guests and local communities,’ it reads.

‘We have now updated our decision based on advice from the Chief Health Officer and will welcome all guests, including our TMPs back in our parks.

‘But please remember, if you feel unwell you need to stay at home. If you have symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19), however mild, you should get tested. It’s up to many of us to get this to work.’

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the message remained exactly the same and that Australians should continue to keep their distance.

‘It is vitally important. It can save your valuable life, it may protect your lifetime,’ that he said.

