Coles and Woolworths reinstate buying limits as Melbourne is thrust back into lockdown

Panic buyers have raided supermarket shelves ahead of Wednesday’s coronavirus lockdown in Victoria, forcing Coles and Woolworths to reinstate purchasing limits.

Footage shared on Tik Tok shows clients queuing via a car park to gain access to a Woolworths in Melbourne on Tuesday, shortly after Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced further lockdown orders to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire will be thrust back into a six week lockdown as an additional outbreak of COVID-19 ravages the state.

Just 1 day after buying limits were lifted, supermarkets were forced to bring them back into effect in order to avoid customers stripping shelves entirely bare.

Video and pictures taken at stores throughout the state show queues wrapped around car parks and through shopping centres to fill up before lockdown.

In one video, customers at a Costco in Melbourne queued at night rugged up in beanies and scarves holding trolleys and baskets before the store even opened its doors.

Everybody in locked down suburbs, aside from those living inside 10 housing commission flats, will still be in a position to do their grocery shopping.

Queues to get into Coles supermarkets wrapped around shopping centres as people rushed to stock up on essentials

Metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire will soon be thrust back into a six week lockdown as a second outbreak of COVID-19 ravages the state

The stay-at-home orders can come with four exemptions, including grocery shopping, exercise, caring for a member of family and planning to work or school.

Toilet paper is capped at one packet per customer, while restrictions were also imposed on pasta, rice, hand sanitiser and paper towel.

The products relying on buying limits at Coles include:

Pasta – two packets Flour – two packets

Rice – two packets Sugar – two packets

Fresh White Milk – two packets Chicken breast and thigh – two packet s

Eggs – two packets Mince meat – two packets

Frozen vegetables – two packets Frozen chips – two packets

Tissues – two packets Paper towel – two packets

Hand sanitiser – two packets Liquid soap – two packets

Toilet paper – one packet Frozen desserts – two packets

The limits will be implemented at all Coles supermarkets, Coles Express and Coles Online within the affected municipality areas.

Coles leader Steven Cain said the newest limits were disappointing but a necessary measure to avoid widespread panic buying which was experienced in the first days of the pandemic.

‘Our thoughts are with the numerous Victorians who’ll now be asked to isolate in the home, and we shall continue to assist the state government to provide whatever assistance they require,’ Mr Cain said in a statement.

Coles has reintroduced product buying limits using stores within locked down communities

Customers again stripped shelves bare when they learned they would be thrust back into lockdown

‘To help supply a safer shopping experience inside our stores, we might ask that customers continue steadily to treat all of us members with respect, observe social distancing in stores, utilize sanitising stations at the entrance, and plan their visit for them to be ‘speedy shoppers’.’

Supermarkets are again assuring customers that there is plenty of supply and you don’t need to attempt to stockpile.

Despite being permitted to shop throughout lockdown, large queues of customers were seen outside Melbourne’s supermarkets on Tuesday night as residents stocked up on supplies before six weeks of home confinement.

‘If anyone in Melbourne is wondering, yes the supermarket is already a terrifying place to be,’ a Twitter post reads.

A Woolworths spokesman said the restrictions were necessary following the surge in demand over night.

‘All Woolworths supermarkets in Victoria will remain open throughout the next six weeks of stage three restrictions just as they did earlier this season,’ that he said.

‘We have significantly more than enough stock flowing from our distribution centres into stores to support all our clients’ food and grocery needs. We encourage our customers to continue shopping as they generally would.’

The hard lockdown comes into effect from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Customers will be restricted to buying two of each product, except for wc paper, which is restricted to one packet per customer

Residents will still be in a position to do their grocery shopping through the six week lockdown

Shoppers have been seen queuing outside Melbourne supermarkets (pictured) before lockdown measures come into play on Wednesday night

Residents will be only allowed to leave their domiciles for work and study, giving or receiving care, shopping for essentials and daily exercise near where they live.

Police will minimize Victorians leaving or entering Melbourne with roadblocks and booze bus-style vehicle checks, effectively sealing 5million people inside the city.

Gatherings of more than a couple who don’t live together will be barred; beauty services and entertainment venues will shut; and cafes, restaurants and pubs will be able to offer takeaway only.

Year 11 and 12 pupils and special schools will go back to class but holidays will be extended by a week for students up to year 10, with remote learning a possibility from then on.

Restrictions for the remainder of Victoria remain exactly the same – but residents can only just enter Melbourne for caregiving, essential shopping and work or study.

Under-pressure Premier Daniel Andrews said the new lockdown was important to avoid ‘thousands and thousands’ of cases and ‘many, many people in hospital.’

‘This is a pandemic and it’ll kill 1000s of people if it gets completely far from us,’ he said.

The suburbs which are relying on the product buying limits are:

Bayside Banyule Boroondara Brimbank

Cardinia Casey Darebin Frankston

Glen Eira Greater Dandenong Hobsons Bay Hume

Kingston Knox Manningham Maribyrnong

Maroondah Melbourne Melton Mitchell Shire

Monash Mornington Peninsula Moonee Valley Monash

Nillumbik Port Phillip Stonnington Whitehorse

Whittlesea Wyndham Yarra Yarra Ranges