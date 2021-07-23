Cole Sprouse 'Pissed Off' Fans With Photos Of Rumored Girlfriend!
Cole Sprouse 'Pissed Off' Fans With Photos Of Rumored Girlfriend!

Cole Sprouse just shared all-new photos of his rumored girlfriend, but before sharing them with the public, he issued a hilarious trigger warning to fans who may not react too well to the news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR