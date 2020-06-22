Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart and More Riverdale Stars Speak Out Against Sexual Misconduct Claims

After sexual misconduct allegations were made against Riverdale stars, co-stars Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes have spoken out publicly denying the claims.

On Sunday, Sprouse addressed the claims publicly, tweeting, “Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it. False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue. This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me.”

Reinhart also addressed the unspecified allegations by re-sharing Sprouse’s tweet and adding, “I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are…brave enough to come forward with the truth. This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers—and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations already admitted that the stories were fabricated. We are looking into taking legal action. This kind of sick behavior only harms true survivors. This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I’ve always supported survivors and believed them.”

The actress noted in your final tweet, “I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences.”

Petsch also publicly criticized anybody who would make allegedly false accusations.



As she said in a video posted to her Instagram Story on Sunday, “Today it was brought to my attention that four of my castmates were falsely accused of sexual assault and I’m really unsure as to why anyone would ever think that that’s an ok thing to do. It’s so f–king [inaudible] and hard to go through and, as someone who’s been sexually assaulted, I have no words. This is the reason why I was scared to come forward and talk about my experiences [inaudible] because I was afraid that someone would tell me that I was lying or that it didn’t actually happen and for someone to go online and falsely accuse somebody of that only to come forward a couple of hours later and say that they were lying about four different people is such a serious thing to do, like honestly, how dare you? Because this is the reason why victims are afraid to come forward in the first place. This is the reason why people don’t believe sexual assault victims and yet you’re out here doing this online.”

Petsch continued, “I am so taken aback right now. My heart is really hurting for my friends and castmates who went through this today and I hope that everyone knows how serious it is to accuse somebody of that and I hope they understand the severity of what that does to people who have actually been through that. It takes away the power from the victims who have gone through this, takes away the voices of people who want to come forward and talk about their experiences because it just validates the whole narrative that people lie about this stuff.”