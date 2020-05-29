Cole Sprouse Is Quarantining With Riverdale Co-Star KJ Apa After Lili Reinhart Split

Dylan Sprouse is spilling the tea about his brother’s relationship standing!

As we beforehand shared, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart not too long ago referred to as it quits on their romance after almost three years collectively, however Cole has already discovered himself a brand new buddy to quarantine with!

Related: Lili Opens Up About Her Struggles With ‘Crippling Anxiety’ And Depression

While talking with ET‘s Leanne Aguilera, the 27-year-old revealed his twin has been in quarantine along with his Riverdale co-star KJ Apa:

“I mean, he’s living. Him and KJ in the very beginning of quarantine ended up staying together at KJ’s place in Los Angeles.So, they’re isolating together, which is very cute.”

We love a very good bromance!!

He continued:

“I’ve heard a lot of cute stories. I heard they’re just lifting weights and eating cheese … I think that’s what they do. [Cole’s] good. He’s getting healthy, he’s relaxing, and I talk to him every day. We still FaceTime every day, for every year of my life.”

Sounds like they’re actually taking advantage of this downtime!

This perception from Dylan comes after a Page Six supply first dished on the break up, which appears to have occurred sooner or later previous to the pandemic hitting in mid-March:

“Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately. They remain good friends.”

If their breakup did happen pre-coronavirus, plainly the pair actually has remained good pals, as Reinhart defended her on-screen love simply earlier this month! At the time, we assumed it was simply good girlfriend habits, however now we all know they’re simply pals. When #ColeSprouseIsOverParty trended for almost a complete day on Twitter, the Hustlers star got here to Sprouse’s protection:

“Twitter is such a vile place. It’s so easy to say s**t behind your f**king phone, isn’t it? This is why people choose to keep their relationships private… this is why people don’t have social media.. because of this bullying.”

She added:

“I don’t tolerate any of that s**t. Bully me? Sure fine. But attacking someone for literally no reason, just for the sake of a f**king twitter trend? Please…. reassess yourself and your ego before you send another tweet into the abyss.”

As you’re doubtless conscious, the CW co-stars have been first linked romantically again in July 2017. They briefly break up final yr earlier than reconciling, and have now referred to as it quits as soon as extra.

Lili concluded on the time:

“I refuse to keep my mouth shut about things like this. You have no idea how destructive this can be to someone. To anyone. It’s abusive. There is no excuse for this. You need god in your life or some form of help if you participate in cancel culture.”

We’re glad to listen to that Cole is doing effectively by way of all of it!!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Nicky Nelson/WENN.]