Cole Sprouse Arrested During Peaceful Protest! Read His Story!

Cole Sprouse is talking up about his involvement on this weekend’s protests, and talking out in opposition to injustice.

The Riverdale star was arrested alongside different protesters on Sunday throughout an illustration in help of the Black Lives Matter motion. The protest was certainly one of many who have damaged out after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and different racially motivated deaths by the hands of police throughout the nation.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to explain the circumstances of his arrest and his involvement with the protest. He wrote:

“A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us.”

The actor, who’s presently quarantining with co-star KJ Apa following his break up from Lili Reinhart, went on to emphasise that tales in regards to the demonstration must be in regards to the motion, not celeb involvement. Acknowledging his extraordinary privilege, he mentioned:

“It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well.”

While we perceive his place, placing a face on what’s happening is a extremely useful factor to do proper now — particularly when so many individuals are focusing extra on the riots than the peaceable protests. And if peaceable protesters are being arrested, that’s simply not OK, and folks want to listen to about it.

He concluded the put up by reiterating his help for Black Lives Matter, writing:

“I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I’ll speak no more on the subject, as I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support.”

Woke AF.

Kudos to Cole for standing up for his beliefs! We hope different celebs comply with his lead.