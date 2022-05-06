There are people whose limbs are cold even in the hottest environment, in hot weather. The problem is more often manifested in the case of women (due to the peculiarity of the woman’s body – a constant change in the hormonal background).

1. Tall, thin, short people often have a problem with cold limbs.

2. Children up to one year old are especially sensitive to outside temperature.

3. Cold limbs can be caused by a strict diet. The body receives energy through food, in case of insufficient calories the body is unable to provide sufficient temperature.

4. Cold limbs can be caused by impaired blood supply due to constriction of blood vessels, stress, smoking, heavy jewelry and clothing.

5. Iron deficiency anemia is characterized by a lack of hemoglobin և oxygen starvation of tissues, in this case the calorific value decreases, as a result of which the hands and feet freeze.

6. The cause of cold wrist and foot can be nasopharyngeal vascular dystonia. It is a group of symptoms caused by the uncoordinated work of the sympathetic-parasympathetic autonomic nervous system.

7. Lack of thyroid hormones (thyroxine). With hypothyroidism, all processes in the body, including heat exchange, slow down. In case of hypothyroidism, fatigue, memory impairment, excess weight, dry skin appear.

8. Cold hands and feet, such as sweating, weakness, and low body temperature can be caused by low blood pressure.

9. Cardiovascular insufficiency, due to which the blood circulation due to it can cause cold extremities.

10. Degenerative-dystrophic disease of the spine (osteochondrosis) can cause circulatory disorders, and consequently cold limbs.

In case of persistent cold extremities, tests for blood sugar levels, such as thyroid hormones, may be needed.

