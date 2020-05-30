Colchester United plan to return to training on Monday | Football News





Colchester United head coach John McGreal says the U’s are set to practice once more on June 1

Colchester United’s gamers are set to return to the membership’s training base on Monday, forward of plans to compete within the League Two play-offs.

League Two golf equipment will determine whether or not to change laws to permit the season to be curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic on June 8.

Fourth-tier groups voted earlier this month to finish the season and play the play-offs to decide the ultimate promotion place. However, that verdict has not been confirmed by the English Football League (EFL).

Head Coach John McGreal believes the choice to give the go-ahead for Premier League matches to restart subsequent month will pave the way in which for EFL matches to begin once more too.

He advised Sky Sports News: “It seems to be getting closer and closer especially the decision of the Premier League taking place now. That’s now hopefully going to have a knock-on effect with the lower leagues as well, which is great.”

McGreal says he is uncertain how lengthy it will take to get the squad again to full health, however believes all of his gamers are eager to return. He’s unaware of any who really feel uncomfortable about going again.

“This week’s been constructive. We’ve had testing this week. We’re trying now to practice this coming Monday.

“By all accounts, the membership have put within the insurance policies within the pointers to get us to this stage and it seems as if we’re prepared to go into Phase One from Monday.

Colchester have been sixth in League Two earlier than soccer was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic

“There’s been chats and asking about welfare on the zoom conferences. They’ve carried out all of the health work to date, they give the impression of being match and wholesome to be truthful and each single considered one of them to a person needs to get again in place.

“It’s not as if they have been sitting on a seaside. They’ve really been working onerous, so if we get given two weeks, I’ll take two weeks. If it is three and 4 then even higher, however we’re simply trying ahead to getting again and enjoying some soccer.

McGreal is hoping for an announcement quickly concerning the completion of the 2019-20 marketing campaign, significantly with some gamers out of contract on the finish of subsequent month.

“If we get the play-offs up and running, and finished by June 30, that would be great. I think that’s what the EFL are trying to put in place,” he added.

“We’re hoping for the ratification. Not just ourselves, but the other play-off teams in our division will want a date to work from.

“There have been one or two dates which have been talked about however till there’s readability with it, we’re simply guessing.

“We don’t want to guess anymore, we just want a date in place so we know where we can move forward.”