Colchester 1 – 0 Exeter

Cohen Bramall’s stunning free-kick 10 minutes from time gave Colchester a 1-0 win over Exeter in their Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final first leg.

The ex-Arsenal left-back settled a game otherwise lacking in chances at the JobServe Community Stadium, as both sides showed their rustiness after more than 90 days away from the pitch.

Prior to that particular, Bramall had probably the most readily useful other potential for note, too, with yet another free-kick before half-time forcing Lewis Ward to tip over their own bar.

Dean Gerken did not have a save your self of note to make over the 90 minutes as Exeter struggled to stretch the house defence, with Matt Jay’s free-kick rustling the side netting in a rare close shave for the hosts.

The Grecians may have a second bite of the cherry, however, when they welcome Colchester to St James Park on Monday night at 5.15pm, survive Sky Sports.

Courtney Senior assumes Pierce Sweeney



Set-piece magic makes the difference

After 103 days with no first-team games, and short amount of time back on the training ground ahead of the play-offs, there was always a good chance the first leg would find it difficult to get going, and thus it proved.

In a first half lacking sharpness and intensity, Bramall’s speculative free-kick was the closest either side came to breaking the deadlock, with Ward happy to easily tip his effort on the bar.

The break did little to improve matters, with neither goal seriously tested from the restart, although Matt Jay needs to have done better when that he failed to connect to Nicky Law’s low cross from the best, and a glancing touch may have left Gerken in big trouble.

Minutes later that he came a whole lot closer when his 25-yard free-kick from the left brushed along side it netting, beating the near post by way of a matter of inches.

A moment of individual brilliance punctured the scrappy second 45 minutes, 10 minutes from time. Bramall, about level with the penalty spot in the best channel, attempted an audacious effort towards the near post, which a stunned Ward could only divert into the top corner of his own net.

Exeter put the pressure on in the ultimate minutes and substitute Brennan Dickenson blasted well wide from a corner, but they will now get into Monday’s reunite leg at St James Park once you understand anything but a win will send Colchester to Wembley.

What’s next?

The 2nd leg is live on Sky Sports Football from 5pm on Monday, June 22. Kick-off reaches 5.15pm.