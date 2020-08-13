Colbie Caillat says she’s leaving her country band Gone West

“After a lot of thought during this time, Justin and I have decided to leave Gone West,” the “Bubbly” vocalist shared onInstagram “Creative partnerships, especially with friends, are both rewarding and challenging at times, and though this was not an easy decision, we know ending the band was the right one.”

COUNTRY STAR COLBIE CAILLAT, JUSTIN YOUNG OF GONE WEST, SPLIT, END ENGAGEMENT AFTER 10 YEARS TOGETHER

Gone West was likewise comprised of Jason Reeves and Nelly Joy, who are wed.

Caillat and Young, 41, dated for 10 years and ended up being participated in2015 They announced the end of their relationship earlier this year.

In her message concerning the band, Caillat worried that she and Justin “will continue to make music together forever” and stay “best friends.”

GONE WEST: 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE COUNTRY-ROCK BAND

“We’re so proud of the music the four of us created together over the past three years,” she continued. “‘Canyons‘ is an album we genuinely like and value, every tune holds a lot reality in the experiences all of us go through in life.”

Next, the artist extended thanks to fans of the band, along with music outlets and imaginative groups that they dealt with.

“Here’s to whatever adventure comes next,” the post …