Coke says it will kill more ‘zombie’ brands, weeks after dropping Odwalla

In Coca-Cola’s 2nd quarter, which ended on June 26, the company saw sales drop 28% to $7.2 billion.
“We are shifting to prioritizing fewer but bigger and stronger brands across various consumer needs,” Quincey said. “At the same time, we need to do a better job nurturing and growing smaller, more enduing propositions and exiting some zombie brands.”
More than 1 / 2 of Coca-Cola’s 400 brands are ones with “little to no scale” and also have sales that represent only 2% of total revenue, Quincey said.
Quincey did not name specific brands the company was considering dropping, and a Coca-Cola spokesman declined to supply additional comment.
This isn’t Coca-Cola’s first zombie hunt. During the past couple of years, the company has been “identifying and killing zombie” brands, products and services, flavors and packaging that have been not delivering as most of returns as other products and services. In the initial half of this past year, Coca-Cola eradicated more than 275 products and services, Quincey said during a July 2019 earnings call.
– CNN Business’ Danielle Wiener-Bronner contributed to this report.