CoinMarketCap launches crypto education portal ‘CMC Alexandria’

Veteran crypto markets information aggregator CoinMarketCap (CMC) is venturing into brand-new area– cryptocurrency education.

CMC initially made its name as a price-tracking site for cryptocurrencies back in 2013 and has actually stayed at the center of continuous efforts to develop reputable information sources for financiers in the market.

Now the website is looking beyond market information and intending to supply more holistic instructional material that can assist orient newbies to crypto.

“Cryptocurrency is no longer the niche interest that it once was, but neither is it completely mainstream — it’s somewhere in the middle,” a CoinMarketCap representative informedCointelegraph

The website is for that reason aiming to take advantage of the user traffic it currently needs to support “the cryptocurrency revolution” by “educating everyone that ends up on CMC about these emerging technologies.” The agent stated:

“We are first trying to provide the educational building blocks that will help those new to the crypto space become more familiar with key concepts that many crypto enthusiasts already take for granted, ranging from the nitty gritty of how Bitcoin transactions work, to more important considerations like how to keep your crypto safe.”

The brand-new platform is called CMC Alexandria, in referral to the ancient Library of Alexandria of the 2nd century B.C.– a symbol of early goals to collect the world’s understanding in one location, as part of a “universal library.”

CMC’s crypto library consists of a glossary, short articles on cryptocurrency essentials, tech deep-dives, and an area committed to decentralized financing (DeFi).

Commenting on why DeFi was including so plainly in its library, the representative discussed that while CoinMarketCap is taking an encyclopedic method to cryptocurrency education, it likewise intends to show the most pertinent advancements of the minute.

“Right now, that happens to be decentralized finance,” the agent stated, including that the “uninitiated” still require access to more detailed details in order to understand brand-new and perhaps still unknown subjects in the DeFi area.

As reported, CMC was gotten by Binance in April of this year and has actually seen modifications to its group in the previous weeks.