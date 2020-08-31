Coinbase shuffles board ahead of rumored IPO, Marc Andreessen joins as observer

Coinbase announced on Monday that popular investor Marc Andreessen is joining its board, together with Gokul Rajaram, who is an executive at DoorDash and a veteran of Google and Square.

The moves come amidst chatter that the San Francisco- based cryptocurrency giant, which was valued at $8 billion in late 2018, is preparing to go public in coming months.

The addition of Andreessen, who is signing up with as a board observer, is noteworthy. A creator of the eponymous VC company Andreessen Horowitz, he was an early supporter for cryptocurrency, and has actually been a long period of time advisor to Silicon Valley CEOs, consisting of Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

“Since investing in 2013, I’ve seen Coinbase grow from an early-stage startup into the most trusted and respected company in crypto,” stated Andreessen in a declaration. “Coinbase is the company that will help forge this future and bring crypto into the mainstream.”

The future of Coinbase, consisting of any IPO, is most likely to be a bellwether for the crypto market as a whole. While the market has actually grown immensely– the worth of Bitcoin in blood circulation is now worth over $200 billion– and made inroads into conventional financing, crypto has actually not completely shaken its outlaw track record. In July, for example, Bitcoin made global headings when hackers pirated …

