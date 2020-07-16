Coinbase Lists Algorand (ALGO) in Latest Expansion

U.S.-based and regulatory-friendly crypto exchange Coinbase has added Algorand (ALGO) as its latest new cryptocurrency after the outfit added the coin to its trading-based platform in the latter part of 2019.

ALGO is now available for trading on Coinbase’s main site, Coinbase.com, as well as on the entity’s Apple and Android mobile apps, a July 16 statement from Coinbase said.

Coinbase’s move toward additional assets

Coinbase listed ALGO on its trading platform, Coinbase Pro, in August of 2019.

“One of the most common requests we hear from customers is to be able to buy and sell more cryptocurrencies on Coinbase,” the company said in the statement.