Coinbase Listing News Fits With Bullish Mainstrem Market, Pomp Says

Amid a bullish mainstream market, news of Coinbase’s reported traditional currency markets listing could prove timely alongside others similar public listing efforts.

“When good times are rollin in the stock market, people want to get in there,” Morgan Creek Digital co-founder Anthony Pompliano said on an episode of his YouTube show, Lunch Money. Pompliano’s response came following a question from co-host, writer and influencer Polina Marinova, on the timing of Coinbase’s listing.

Traditional markets show positivity lately. The S&P 500, a common main-stream market health barometer, sits almost 42% higher than its its March 2020 low, according to a recently available article from Fortune.

Coinbase reportedly gearing up for official Wall Street entry

On July 9, details surfaced regarding Coinbase’s reported groundwork for an upcoming mainstream currency markets listing. The U.S.-based exchange, however, remains at the mercy of the Security and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for approval on the move.

“They’re not necessarily going public — they’re exploring the option, or the opportunity to do that through a direct listing,” Pompliano explained, discussing details briefed on Reuters coverage of the news.

Pompliano said the news could mean Coinbase will follow through on the listing, or, in contrast, the entity may simply be “testing the waters.”

The move will be timely

Although Pompliano couldn’t go into detail on the problem due to his investment in the company, in addition to his own personal lack of details and confirmation, he did point out the type of the event’s possible timing, in response to Marinova’s mentioned question on the subject.

“The public markets are exploding,” Pompliano said, noting current main-stream market bullishness, while also mentioning other entities considering listings throughout the current market atmosphere.

“Literally asset prices are getting pumped to the moon through quantitative easing,” he said, referring to recent government monetary activity.

The U.S. government put a $2 trillion stimulus package this spring in an attempt to pull the struggling economic ship upright after COVID-19 preventions measures caused business closures and difficulties. Rumblings of another upcoming stimulus move also circulate.